Note: This story contains spoilers about the first part of The Bachelorette finale.

That’s the way the wind blows!

During her in-studio reunion with Peter Weber on Monday night’s finale of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown set the record straight about the exes’ intimate time spent in a windmill during filming.

Although she previously told controversial contestant Luke Parker during Fantasy Suite week that she and another finalist had sex twice in a windmill, she actually lied about that number.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the former pageant queen, 25, said during the live portion of the episode. “Since it’s out there, and I did say there was something that Peter and I did twice … it was actually four times!”

RELATED: Bachelorette Host Chris Harrison Says He Tried to Let Luke P. ‘Redeem Himself’ at Men Tell All

“I can’t believe you just said that!” the pilot, 27, responded.

Host Chris Harrison then reminded Brown that Weber’s parents were in the audience. “He’s a great catch!” assured Brown, who eliminated Weber before he got to meet her family.

Image zoom Peter Weber and Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette. John Fleenor/ABC

RELATED VIDEO: ‘The Bachelorette’ Cast Calls Luke P. a ‘Misogynist,’ ‘Psychopath’ on Men Tell All: ‘No Means No’

“Somewhere Luke P.’s head just exploded,” Harrison said following Brown’s confession.

On an earlier episode, Parker revealed that although he’s not a virgin, he had been abstinent for nearly four years and planned to wait until marriage to have sex again — and expected Brown to follow suit.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said on the show. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

His comments infuriated Brown, and after a heated back-and-forth, she laid down the law.

When Brown ultimately eliminated Parker, she told him, “I have had sex and Jesus still loves me!”

Image zoom Luke Parker and Hannah Brown. ABC

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Reveals the ‘Silver Lining’ of Her ‘Toxic Relationship’ with Luke P.

And Weber, whose ex-girlfriend claimed he broke up with her to go on the show, agreed.

He declared on Monday night’s finale: “I can still confidently say that Jesus still loves both of us after all that!”

The Bachelorette finale continues on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.