The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown on Wild First Group Date: 'I Could See the Fear in Their Eyes!'

For her first Bachelorette group date, Hannah Brown knew she wanted to go back to her roots.

“This is a really good date for me to bring in some of my past and let these guys know where I come from,” Brown, 24, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The date is a nod to Brown’s pageant days — she was Miss Alabama in 2018. Each of the guys will be competing for the title of Mr. Right by showing off their best model walk (in a tiny bathing suit, naturally) and a talent. Brown will judge, alongside runway expert J. Alexander and drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska. (Watch a sneak peak above.)

“My history in pageants shaped who I am,” Brown explains. “That’s really important to me.”

But she says she isn’t looking for a perfect ten, especially given that most of the guys have zero experience in the pageant arena.

“You can see the sheer fear in their eyes,” Brown says with a laugh. “I’m a little worried. But I’m just looking for someone who comes to have fun and show that they care and are here for me.”

For his part, Grant, who is competing on the date, admits he’s a little uneasy.

“I am nervous but you can’t overthink it,” he says. “It’s not going to be perfect. It’s going to be cheesy. But we’re all trying to woo Hannah. And it’s going to get competitive!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.