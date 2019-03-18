New Bachelorette Star Hannah Brown Reveals What She's Looking for in a Man: 'Just a Good Human'

The 33 men vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on the next season of The Bachelorette should take note: the 24-year-old former beauty queen isn’t looking for a guy who will only show her his best side.

During a visit to Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brown opened up about what qualities she wants in her future husband — telling DeGeneres that it’s important that he show every part of himself, like she did while competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor.

“My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew but had ups and downs,” Brown said. “There are moments that I did not think this would happen. But I think the reason I am here is because I am real, I showed every part of myself.”

“Ultimately, at the end of this, I want [him] to know me and every part of me — not just some version of myself that I like, packaged together and was like, ‘Do you like this?’ ” Brown said. “I think I’ve done that in the past. But [I’ll show] the good and the bad. And I want that in return.”

Of course, Brown also admitted she’s hoping for “a good-looking” guy, too. “[I want] just a good human: good heart, kind, and strong,” she said.

She had similar things to say when previously speaking with PEOPLE, admitting that she doesn’t necessarily have a type, but is looking for “someone with a good heart.”

During that chat, Brown also stressed that she’s ready for an engagement. “This is something I really believe in,” she told PEOPLE. “And at the end of the day, I want somebody who loves me and chooses me. I’m ready for my moment.”

DeGeneres wondered about her readiness to wed, but Brown stayed equally firm. “I’m so ready,” she said on the talk show. “I know I’m young but I would not have gone on this show if I hadn’t really thought about what is at the end of this.”

Brown was announced as the next lead of The Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose conclusion to Colton Underwood‘s Bachelor season.

“I feel all the emotions,” she said after sitting down with host Chris Harrison. “But honestly, I’m just really grateful for this opportunity.”

“It didn’t happen for me with my first time around, but I do believe that it can happen,” she continued. “I’m just really so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I get to continue showing that and that somebody will hopefully share their heart with me.”

Getting The Bachelorette gig wasn’t easy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, ABC executive Rob Mills said that there were five women in the running, including Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Demi Burnett [all from Colton’s season].

“They were all great, but there was something about Hannah B,” said Mills, explaining Brown had a special spark that he thought would translate well on the screen.

“Part of it was that she thought she was the dark horse, so she came in and had nothing to lose, saying, ‘I don’t know, I’m just going to be myself.’ There was just something different that we hadn’t seen in a Bachelorette before,” he explained. “Very kind of charming and goofy. When she had her intro video for The Bachelor and she said, ‘I’m Hannah — all aboard the hot mess express!’, you think that’s probably just shtick. And then we figured out, no that’s actually true. I think that came through on the live show, too, when she met the first five guys.”

While there were mixed reactions to the announcement, Mills remains confident that Brown was the right choice.

“I think some people thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how is this person going to be the Bachelorette when they seem to really not know what to say or where to stand or what to do?,’” Mills said. “And then there are people who said, ‘We’ve never seen this before and it seems endearing and charming.’ And I was in that camp. I think it’s very easy to teach somebody how to pick up a rose or say a name, but you can’t fake the natural sort of charm and nervousness and everything that she had, and I thought that was really, really great.”

Meanwhile, Brown told DeGeneres on Monday’s Ellen that she’s ultimately happy for Underwood and his pick, Cassie Randolph.

“He’s a good human and has a good heart,” Brown said. “I ultimately just want his happiness. I’m excited to see everything work out for him.”

