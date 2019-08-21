Hannah Brown is focused on one thing, and one thing only: herself.

Fresh off her season of The Bachelorette, the former pageant queen is off to compete on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. And while her ex and Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron has been dating up a storm in New York City with supermodel Gigi Hadid, Brown is paying it no mind.

“I am totally focused on Hannah and with this new chapter in my life,” Brown, 24, told PEOPLE Now with a smile on Wednesday at the DWTS cast reveal.

Five weeks after getting engaged to finalist Jed Wyatt, Brown broke things off when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. Then, on the live After the Final Rose conclusion to the season, she asked Cameron out, much to fans’ delight.

A few days later, Cameron, 26, was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. lodgings after apparently spending the night together. But just two days after that, he was spotted for the first time with Hadid, 24, in N.Y.C. Since then, Cameron and the supermodel have gone on a handful of dates. They’ve been photographed out and about with friends and reportedly vacationed in upstate New York last weekend.

Now, Brown looks forward to challenging herself on the ABC dance competition series.

“I don’t want to really flash back to pageant days for this because I think that was what was the hardest thing for me competing — not looking to my left or my right and really just focusing on getting better and showing my best self,” she told PEOPLE Now. “I want to do that with this.”

“Of course I want to win. You don’t compete in something if that’s not your goal, you should always want to succeed,” she added. “But I just want to continue getting better and better each week and have that competition for myself, not with the other contestants.”

Brown is going up against The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell and last but not least, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer.

The pro dance partner pairings won’t be unveiled until the premiere.

“Can’t stop, won’t stop,” Brown said Wednesday on Good Morning America. “I am so excited. I want a fresh start, something that I can go all in with, emotionally, physically, spiritually, and I think dancing is something that I can do that with.”

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.