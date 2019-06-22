Bachelorette Hannah Brown Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game Before Win: 'I Must Be Good Luck'

The Bachelorette is on deck!

Hannah Brown, this season’s leading lady of the ABC hit series, took the mound to throw the first pitch of the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Thursday, just before the team took on the San Francisco Giants

The Alabama native, 24, shared a photo of herself on Instagram, all smiles as she prepared to throw the ball to kick off the game, while decked out in a Dodgers jersey and baseball hat.

“Throwin’ out pitches, snitches,” Brown captioned the photo, adding, “**edit, y’all calm down, I was just trying to rhyme. I hear you, I’ll take rapper off the resume ⚾️ #dodgers.”

The reality star also shared several Instagram videos from the stands throughout the game, where she continued to support the Dodgers, who went on to narrowly beat the Giants, 9-8.

In the first video in her Instagram Stories, Brown was all smiles while holding cotton candy, with the caption “Too excited for the cotton candy,” as she took a bite into it at the end.

Brown continue to document her excitement in the stands in her Instagram Stories, cheering while standing up out of her seat and hat turned backwards, saying, “I must be good luck” when the Dodgers scored yet another run.

“I was really into this game tonight #ballin,” she added on another Story, panning the camera to show all the LA fans behind her in huge applause.

Brown, who made her reality TV debut last year during Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, has been undergoing a heated and emotional season of The Bachelorette, thus far.

On Monday’s episode, the former Miss Alabama 2018 continued to struggle in her relationship with bad-boy Luke P, who refused to allow Brown to send him home after she didn’t give him a rose on their one-on-one date in Scotland.

“I’m shocked, confused,” the import/export manager said in an on-camera interview. But later in the episode, Luke decided to fight for his spot in the show, convincing Brown to keep him around until the rose ceremony.

“I’m pretty aware that every single guy doesn’t like Luke P., but what I did tonight by not giving him a rose, but not sending him home was the right decision for me,” Brown told the cameras. “And the guys have to trust me and to know that I’m doing the best for my heart, not just for that relationship, but for all my relationships.

At the rose ceremony, Luke P. received a rose, as did Connor, Tyler C., Dustin, Peter, Dylan and Garrett, therefore sending home Devin, Kevin and Grant.

But when the former pageant queen and her remaining men got to their next destination, Latvia, she broke down to host Chris Harrison about how her experience so far had been “trampled over by stupid drama.”

“If it continues to be an obstacle, I just don’t see this working for me,” she said. “But if I can get past this, I still have a glimmer of hope.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.