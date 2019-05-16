The latest season of The Bachelorette just premiered, and Alabama native Hannah Brown is the woman in the hot seat as she dates 30 potential suitors in search for love.

Hannah shared some photos of her first night at the Bachelor Mansion on her Instagram on Wednesday.

“Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the Bachelorette. (Wow-what!?) This experience has been something else. I am beyond grateful, but dang somebody should have warned me that dating 30 men ain’t easy! I’m still recovering, but don’t worry, the Beast is back ya’ll!” Brown captioned the post.

Brown, affectionately known as ‘The Beast’, already got off to a bit of a dramatic start on Monday’s season premiere: She kicked out one suitor named Scott for going into the show with a girlfriend back home before cutting seven more during the rose ceremony.

If the first episode of the season tells us anything, it’s that Hannah certainly has her hands full in sorting through the remaining 22 men as she looks for love and marriage.

The 24-year-old seemingly found an early frontrunner, giving the first impression rose to Luke Parker.

From the snippets we’ve seen of this season, it’s no wonder why Hannah says she’s still recovering from the Bachelorette experience. In the season’s trailer, Hannah tells off one overbearing suitor who seemingly tried to boss ‘The Beast’ around.

“You don’t own me,” Hannah says to the man in question. “You don’t get to decide what I can and can’t do, because first of all you’re not my husband and even my husband, the person I’m going to be with is going to allow me to be my own person.”

The trailer also shows the outspoken Bachelorette describing another judgmental date, quickly asserting herself as as a strong and independent woman among a mansion full of men.

“I believe that sex was made for a man and a woman in marriage, but I am having physical relationships and honestly, I have had sex and Jesus still loves me,” Brown says in this season’s trailer. “How dare I be judged by a man?”

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison said he initially had some doubts about Brown, who apparently began filming with some serious nerves, telling E! News that “she was kind of tragic, and I was scared to death. I know Bachelor Nation was like, oh wow, this is our Bachelorette? I know they were skeptical. I was … scared.”

“It really was a train wreck,” Harrison admitted.

“Thankfully she came in on night one firing on all cylinders, and 10 minutes in, I’m like, OK, this is the woman. This is who we picked. This is Hannah,” Harrison said. “She came in and crushed it.”

Season 15 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.