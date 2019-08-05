Hannah Brown may have recently gone on a date with her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, but she’s still “a single woman.”

“The feelings that it have for Tyler didn’t go away. Just because I’m single doesn’t mean I didn’t have feelings for him still. I did want to hang out with him and a single girl can go out on dates and I wanted to go out and have a drink,” Brown tells PEOPLE of Cameron, whom she asked out during the Bachelorette finale after ending her engagement with winner Jed Wyatt.

“I thought it went great. I think he did too,” she says of their time together off-camera. (On Friday, Cameron was photographed leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings in the morning. A source told E! News that Cameron spent the night with Brown.)

“We had a great time,” Brown adds. “We talked everything out. It felt very normal.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron ABC/John Fleenor

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron Reportedly Spotted on Date in N.Y.C.

Although Brown and Cameron are continuing to explore their feelings for each other post-Bachelorette, they’re evidently open to meeting other people.

Over the weekend, a photo surfaced on Twitter of Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid together at Soho House in Brooklyn. While the photo was taken from behind, obscuring their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day. Reps for Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I’m not really sure where things stand with us right now. I’m single. Dating [Tyler] is too strong of a word,” Brown says. “I’m figuring it out.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid Cindy Ord/Getty Images; ABC; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On the season finale of the show last week, Brown got engaged to her final pick Wyatt — only to break things off five weeks later when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. During the After the Final Rose conclusion to the season, she boldly asked Cameron out, much to fans’ delight.

RELATED: Hannah Brown on Why She Chose Jed Wyatt — and Isn’t Ruling Out a Reconciliation with Tyler Cameron

As to what host Chris Harrison thought of the gesture?

“I was a little shocked, but I thought it was cute and endearing the way she did it,” he tells PEOPLE.

Still, Harrison admits, “I’m not expecting much and I don’t think [Hannah] was either.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Harrison on Tyler and Gigi’s Potential Date: ‘He’s a Single Guy Living in New York!’

And when asked about Cameron’s reported date with Hadid, the longtime Bachelor franchise host told Access, “Good for him,” and added, “He’s single. He’s not in a relationship with Hannah, clearly, nor does she think they are.”

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid Ed Herrera/Walt Disney Television/Getty; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Regardless of whether Brown and Cameron get back together, the ABC leading lady says she’s “focusing on my future and what I have next.”

“I want to keep my options open,” Brown tells PEOPLE, “and make sure I’m doing the best thing for Hannah.”

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ in Jed: ‘My Heart Breaks for Hannah’

After ending her engagement with Wyatt, Brown told PEOPLE that Cameron “will always have a place in my heart, no matter what our relationship looks like.”

“The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly,” she admitted. “And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else.”