Hannah Brown is ready to hit the dance floor!

On Friday, the former Bachelorette gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars in a series of two videos posted to her Instagram Story.

The first video showed Brown, 24, clapping after doing a quick twirl while wearing a white skirt in the DWTS rehearsal studio. She wrote in the video, “being a boss(y) a— b*tch in rehearsals.”

Brown displayed her skills in the second video, in which she is pushed on a stand with wheels and successfully keeps her balance with her chest down and her hands and feet in the air.

“‘Hannah, practice the dance while I look over something,'” Brown wrote in the video, likely quoting her dance partner, who won’t be revealed until the season premiere next week.

Image zoom Hannah Brown 7288423

Image zoom Hannah Brown Hannah Brown/ Instagram

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown ‘Totally Focused’ on Herself and DWTS — Not Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid

“Sure sure sure,” Brown wrote in response to her mystery partner.

Fresh off her season of The Bachelorette, which ended with the former Miss Alabama calling off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, Brown is ready to take on the ABC dance competition series.

“I don’t want to really flash back to pageant days for this because I think that was what was the hardest thing for me competing — not looking to my left or my right and really just focusing on getting better and showing my best self,” she told PEOPLE Now the day of the cast reveal. “I want to do that with this.”

“Of course I want to win. You don’t compete in something if that’s not your goal, you should always want to succeed,” she added. “But I just want to continue getting better and better each week and have that competition for myself, not with the other contestants.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown Justin Stephens/ABC

RELATED: Hannah Brown’s Ex Jed Wyatt Says ‘No Doubt She’ll Do Well’ on Dancing with the Stars

Brown is going up against The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell and last but not least, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.