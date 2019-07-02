Hannah Brown Admits to Having Sex 'in a Windmill' in Explosive Bachelorette Promo

Hannah Brown isn’t here to be judged.

In a new promo for The Bachelorette that aired after Monday night’s episode, Brown opens up about her sexual history — and Luke Parker is not thrilled about it.

During what appears to be a one-on-one date, possibly during the fantasy suites episode, Parker attempts to talk to Brown about how sex plays into a relationship.

“So, let’s talk about sex,” he says. “Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

The preview then jumps to Brown walking Parker toward a car, clearly upset with how the conversation went.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she tells him. “I have had sex,” she says. “And honestly, Jesus still loves me.”

She then drops a bombshell, admitting she’s gotten physical with a man in a rather surprising place

Image zoom Hannah Brown Gina Modica/Instagram

“From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” she says.

“I f—ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!” she adds.

RELATED: Bachelorette’s Tyler Defends ‘Queen’ Hannah Brown After She Was Criticized for ‘Dry-Humping Em All’

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Luke Parker ABC

While she did not reveal with whom she had sex, many Bachelor Nation fans speculated that the intimate moment went down between Brown and fellow contestant Jed Wyatt after the teaser showed her on a date with the singer near the landmark in question.

“This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED,” one fan wrote.

This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED. 👀 (Lmk if you ever need a sidekick, @RealitySteve) pic.twitter.com/CNdddS3qxc — Katie McBroom (@KLMcBroom) July 2, 2019

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game Before Win: ‘I Must Be Good Luck’

And this isn’t the first time Brown and Parker have clashed about how close she’s gotten with the other men. Last week, he told her going naked bungee jumping with contestant Garrett made him feel like she cheated on him.

Later in the episode, Brown told Parker that their conversation about her date with Garrett “didn’t sit well with” her.

“I told you it wasn’t a sexual thing at all and it wasn’t,” she said. “But even if it was, at this point it doesn’t matter because you’re not my husband. You don’t own my body, you don’t own me. It’s my body.”