Bachelorette Hannah Brown Reveals Her Parents Were Concerned She'd Get Back Together with Jed Wyatt

Perhaps no one was more relieved when Hannah Brown revealed on Tuesday night’s Bachelorette finale that she called off her engagement with Jed Wyatt than her dad, Robert.

In an after-the-After Final Rose chat with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday, the late night host asked about her parents’ reaction to her breakup as Robert, in particular, had not been very impressed with Jed when they met on Monday night’s Part 1 of the dramatic finale.

“How relieved was your dad when you told him you broke up with Jed?” Kimmel asked the pageant queen. “Cause your dad was worried about him being able to make a living. He said, ‘oh don’t worry, I wrote a dog food jingle, and it’s gonna work out fine.'”

“He was pretty concerned about the jingle business,” Brown conceded.

Robert had told his daughter he didn’t want to see her “settle for anything,” expressing concern over Jed’s ability to financially support Hannah with his music career. Jed told Robert in Monday night’s episode that the dog food jingle has been his “most major accomplishment” in the industry so far.

“I want you to make sure that you make the right choice,” Robert added in his conversation with Hannah.

Hannah told Kimmel, 51, on Tuesday night that during a recent conversation with her parents on the phone, they were worried she was calling to tell them she was back with Jed.

“I actually called my mom the other day to tell her, like, some news, and she was like, ‘Oh don’t tell me your back with that boy!'” Hannah said. “And my dad goes, ‘Oh hell no!'”

“I was like, ‘don’t worry, don’t worry,'” Hannah said she told her parents.

But Robert and Susanne might be happy after watching the finale, in which Hannah asks runner-up Tyler Cameron if he’d be willing to grab a drink some time (spoiler: he said yes).

Tyler’s Grecian meeting with the Brown family went much better than Jed’s — Hannah’s mom Susanne said that Tyler blew her away, and Robert said he found the Jupiter, Florida, contractor “to be the real deal.”

“I want somebody to be bold and I’m bold and I make bold moves. You’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl,” Hannah told Tyler on After the Final Rose. “I thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out.”

“I would love to,” Tyler answered. “Just tell me when. I’m there.”