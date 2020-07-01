Hannah Brown Reflects After N-Word Controversy, Says Recent Months 'Have Brought Me to My Knees'

"I'm more than where I've been ... and I can be more than where I've come from," she said

Hannah Brown has been taking time to reflect.

The former Bachelorette, 25, said in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday that the past few months she's spent at home in Alabama have "brought me to my knees."

"A picture can't really capture how much I love my people and my home...but this is pretty close. I’m thankful for home," she began, captioning a photo of herself smiling while sitting on a pile of hay, wearing a long floral gown.

"More so, I'm thankful for what I'm realizing home truly is," she continued. "Home is not the town. It's not the four walls. Those physical things aren’t the reason we take a deep breath and feel settled and safe again."

Brown, who faced backlash in May after she said the N-word while singing along to a song on Instagram Live, said she's found comfort in the support of her loved ones.

"What makes something feel like home...is the people that make you feel settled and safe. The people that hear that deep breath and know they need to run to you with a big hug, or take a minute to help you process while you ramble off thoughts. And they can be anywhere," she wrote. "How do you find those people? Great question. Look for the ones that can sit with you in the middle of your messy life. The ones that don't point out the dirty dishes or the piles of unfolded laundry. Instead they just plop down next to you and say, 'My life is pretty messy too...but while I'm here, wanna clean up together?"

"The past few months at home have brought me to my knees (ok, let's be real, a full frontal face plant)," she admitted. "This season has led me to the humbling position to receive the grace, feel the love...and save room for a big slice of humble pie to take with me on the way back to the next season starting anew."

"I'm more than where I've been...and I can be more than where I've come from," she added. "I'm thankful for my people who love me just where I'm at, that's home to me."

In the video, captioned "from my heart, I'm sorry," Brown said she was attempting "to sing a popular TikTok dance" when she recited the N-word.

"It was a part of the song," she said. "Initially I didn't even know it was happening, and I know it is wrong to say the N-word in a song, and I couldn't imagine I had used it so I immediately denied it."

"I tried to defend myself but between being intoxicated, which I'm also not proud of, and just being embarrassed and confused, I just made it a whole lot worse," she continued. "It wasn't until the next morning that reality set in and I had said it. At that moment, there was a rush of emotions. ... I felt so much shame on me."

"If I wanted to be my sincerest self, I had to put in some work and I had to go through a process," she added. "I think that's why people are like, 'Why now? Why did it take me so long?'"

"What I did, I didn't want it to go away. What I did was something extremely serious and I did not want to continue repeating this long history of white people not taking accountability and responsibility for their actions when people of color, black people, call them out on their behavior," she insisted. "That is something I do not want to be a part of. To do that, I had to understand."

Brown said she even hired an "educator" to help her "understand the things that I've never even have been taught, learned or been a part of my education like ever before," and that she hoped to move forward by taking accountability for her actions.