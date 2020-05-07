The 25-year-old reality star was recently in Florida with her ex Tyler Cameron

Bachelorette Hannah Brown Says She's Single but 'Definitely' Wants to Be in a Relationship

It's been a roller coaster year for Hannah Brown when it comes to dating — but she still wants to find "the one."

During a recent Instagram Live, the former Bachelorette opened up about her love life, revealing that while she's currently "single," she finally feels ready to start dating seriously again.

"I feel like right now in quarantine is not the best time to try to date," she said. "But I feel like I am at a place where I'm ready to do that — to test the waters a little bit."

"I definitely want to be in a relationship," she admitted. "I think I'm finally getting to the point where I could say that I could do that, at this point in my life. I think I needed a little break and definitely took that. But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just like, date around really. I date seriously, you know?"

And even though her engagement to finalist Jed Wyatt fell apart (she called things off after learning he allegedly had a girlfriend when he came on the show), she says she wouldn't "redo" her season if given the chance.

"Because I just really have to believe that there is something so much greater from all this," she said. "I'm still on the journey of figuring it out."

Brown, 25, recently sent fans into overdrive when she temporarily moved in with her ex and runner-up Tyler Cameron in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic, joining his self-proclaimed "Quarantine Crew."

She and Cameron, 28, kicked off their reunion on March 14 when he picked her up at the Palm Beach International Airport. Romance rumors swelled as the pair documented their time together with flirty videos.

Neither publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship at the time, and Brown returned to her home state of Alabama to continue social distancing with her family in early April.

During her Instagram Live this week, Brown confirmed that she does intend to head back to Los Angeles at some point. (She moved there after her season of The Bachelorette last year.)

"I'm trying to figure out when is the best time to get back there," she said. "I just don't think that it's yet."