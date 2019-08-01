The One Thing Bachelorette Hannah Brown Won’t Miss About Runner-Up Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown might have asked her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron out on a date, but there’s one thing she doesn’t miss about the hunky Jupiter, Florida, contractor.

“What I’ll miss least about Tyler is picking his boogies,” Brown, 24, told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check in a recent interview.

“But that shows that I really cared,” she added about Cameron. “Because I didn’t want him to have boogies on camera. So I just went in there and got ’em for him.”

Nonetheless, the Alabama beauty will still miss other things about Cameron, 26 — especially the fun and easy rapport they had with one another.

“It’s really easy to just — I can pick on him, and he can pick on me,” she said.

Brown also dished on other men from her season — she’ll miss Mike Johnson’s smile, for instance, and has a love-hate relationship with John Paul Jones’ long conversations about pasta — as well as longtime host Chris Harrison.

“What I’ll miss most about Chris, is just having him be my dating counselor,” Brown reflected. “And Papa Bear when he needs to come in and take care of these boys.”

But the Papa Bear role does come with its drawbacks, as Brown said she won’t miss Harrison’s constant teasing. “He’s such a little nitpicker!” she said. “But I can give it right back to him so it doesn’t matter.”

On Tuesday evening, Bachelor Nation watched as Brown’s journey on The Bachelorette concluded with the end of her engagement to Jed Wyatt, leaving her single and ready to mingle.

Brown ended her interview with PEOPLE by saying she hopes that she can remain friends with some of her exes — and it seems as though she has her eye on one man in particular, boogies and all.

“Tyler will always have a place in my heart no matter what our relationship looks like,” Brown told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly. And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else.”

Cameron is on the same page, saying he cherishes Brown, but doesn’t think it’s healthy “to jump into anything right away.”

“I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us,” he added. “Whatever happens, happens.”