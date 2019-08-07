As Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid‘s romance heats up, Hannah Brown is taking the high road.

Dropping in on the latest episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno‘s podcast, Brown delicately weighed in on the situation after Lindsay threw shade at Cameron for “going on a world tour, dating people in public.” (The Bachelorette runner-up has gone on two dates with the supermodel this week, just two days after he was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings after apparently spending the night together.)

“I guess I find it disrespectful,” Lindsay said. “It’s kind of like, bro, slow your roll. You’re on Twitter talking about ‘Hannah’s the queen’ and preaching about respect, but then you’re being a little disrespectful by dating her in such a public way where you know it’s going to get so much attention. I think that’s my beef with it.”

“I think that’s my beef with it, too,” Brown acknowledged. “We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there’s still something there.”

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she added. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

Asked if she was hurt by Cameron’s actions, Brown, 24, took a moment to reflect.

“Let me think of how I want to answer this,” she said. “He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.”

“It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too,” she continued. “And I am going to continue going onward and upward. I just think that I’ve made it very clear — I have no shame in saying, yeah, I had feelings. Totally did. Totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I’m not going to be.”

“Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that,” she added. “I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that.”

Asked for her thoughts on Cameron, 26, possibly being cast as the next Bachelor, Brown said with a laugh: “I mean, I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor.”

Needless to say, Brown has been through a roller coaster of a season. Five weeks after getting engaged to finalist Jed Wyatt, she broke things off when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show.

So how is she doing, overall?

“How I handle stuff, I don’t know if it’s healthy or not, but there are days where I don’t even think about it,” she told Lindsay and Fedotowsky-Manno. “I just truck through, singing some Lizzo but not thinking about anything, loving life. And then there are days, or just moments, that I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. What just happened to me? What have I just been though? Did I just fight four wars?’ It’s been really hard, I’m not even going to pretend it hasn’t been. There’s so many layers to what’s been hard.”

“I think I’m actually processing it the best way, because it’s okay to be upset, it’s okay to be mad, and it’s okay to be hopeful for the future and I’m feeling all of those things,” she continued. “But I’m trying to make sure that the hope is the thing that outweighs the other stuff.”