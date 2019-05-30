Hannah Brown Worries She 'Misjudged' Luke P. as His Bachelorette Costars Call Him a 'Psychopath'

Hannah Brown may finally be starting to see Luke P.’s true colors.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah, 24, admits she might not have seen Luke P. for who he really is — until now.

“I worry I misjudged,” she confesses.

On the upcoming episode, Hannah’s suitors participate in a rugby game that appears to get very aggressive. And it’s no surprise that Luke P. is at the center of the drama.

“Luke P. is super aggressive,” says one contestant. “That guy’s a beast.”

Adds political consultant Luke S., “The kind of guy that might hurt someone.”

Clearly, Luke P. wants everyone to see what he’s truly capable of: “Everyone will see what kind of fight I bring to the table.”

But the competition takes a serious turn when something goes wrong during the rugby game and paramedics are called.

“What did he just do?” Hannah asks after footage rolls of Luke P. walking away from a contestant, whose face is bloodied.

“The guy’s a lunatic,” says one his castmates.

Later, Luke P.’s fellow suitors confront him about his behavior.

“You’re violent, you’re aggressive, you’re a psychopath,” says portfolio manager Mike.

But Luke doesn’t back down.

“I’m not threatened by anybody, especially you,” he says, clenching his fists.

Meanwhile, the leading lady is grappling with the reality that her frontrunner might not be who she thought he was.

“I can’t even trust my feelings,” says a tearful Hannah.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.