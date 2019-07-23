The Bachelorette Cast Calls Luke P. a 'Misogynist,' 'Psychopath' on Men Tell All: 'No Means No'

It’s the moment Bachelorette fans have been waiting for: the Men Tell All!

On Monday night’s two-hour special, Hannah Brown came face-to-face with all of her castoffs — including Luke Parker, whom she sent home during last week’s episode after he told her that he expected her to refrain from being sexually intimate with the remaining contestants. Here are all the highlights.

Luke Parker returned (with an engagement ring) after being eliminated.

At the beginning of the show, a clip was shown of the remainder of what went down in Greece after Brown, 34, sent Parker, 24, packing on last Monday night’s episode.

“I finally was hit right in the face with what everybody else saying,” Brown explained in a confessional. “I was like, ‘I now can relate,’ and I sent Luke home. The other guys have no idea … I have no regrets. I feel like f— that guy and not an ounce of me misses him, wants him in my life or will question my decisions. I’m so glad Luke is finally gone and I never have to see him again.”

But, it turned out “never” didn’t last very long.

A clip of Parker on his way to interrupt Brown’s rose ceremony was then shown as he said, “Hannah thought after sending me in the van that there’s no way I’d want to be with her anymore after the last thing she told me. She’s sadly mistaken.”

“She doesn’t realize I still love her and that I’m not through,” he continued. “This isn’t over for me yet. I couldn’t go home without talking to her again and sharing my heart with her and getting a few things off my chest. She has never told me that she loves me, but I know she loves me. I know without a shadow of a doubt she still has feelings for me. I believe she’s making a big mistake, and I’m going to tell her that. She doesn’t know it yet, but I’m on my way and I’m coming. I want to prove to her how serious I am about this.”

The camera then showed him flashing a diamond ring in his pocket.

He joined Brown’s remaining men (who were unaware that he was eliminated at this point) in line.

As Brown walked in, she saw Parker and immediately asked him, “Why are you here?” He replied, “I want to talk to you.”

After Parker made multiple appeals to talk to Brown, she angrily declared, “This is not about your heart! F—! Leave! I’m so tired. You’re so narcissistic. It’s my this, my that. This is not about your heart. I’m sorry that your heart is broken, but you’ve already broken my heart like 15 times through all of this by me trying to make this work.”

Once Parker finally left, Brown started crying, and Chris Harrison told her, “The clarity that you were looking for? Now you have even more of it. He is fully convinced — or was — that you are his wife, that you are the one and that nobody knows the depth of your relationship. He has a ring in his pocket right now. He was ready to propose to you. I’m not joking.”

Parker said he was ‘blindsided’ by Brown’s windmill sex confession.

Things hit a fever pitch on last week’s episode when Brown and Parker had a heated argument about sex and religion that ended with Brown flipping off Parker as she sent him home.

Earlier in the night, Parker revealed that although he’s not a virgin, he has been abstinent for nearly four years and plans to wait until marriage to have sex again — and expected Brown to follow suit.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said on the show. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

His comments infuriated Brown, and after a heated back-and-forth, she laid down the law.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she said. “I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave.”

During his time in the hot seat, Parker explained that he reacted the way he did because he felt “blindsided” by Brown’s confession.

“You look back at hometowns and she told my whole Sunday school group that sex in the fantasy suites wasn’t going to be something she was going to do,” he told Harrison, 47. “Even before that conversation at dinner in Greece, I explained what my desires were with sex and fantasy suites and she agreed and she said she was in the same boat and she shared the same desires to abstain from sex before marriage. So I was blindsided by the whole thing.”

“I didn’t expect her reaction,” he continued. “Like I said, I’m not going to ever judge her for anything that she does, and I was never judging her. I was making a decision for myself of what I wanted and something that I’ve been seeking. That is what I proved showing back up to fight for Hannah. The only reason I went back was to show Hannah something that I shared with her from day one — I’m always going to fight for her.”

Parker said that in the beginning of the show’s process, he made Brown out to be “this perfect woman.”

“It wasn’t the fact that she had sex that would make me want to leave her,” he said. “I went in there because I felt like she was making a mistake. I really thought, no matter what, this is the one for me. I’ve never felt anything like this. If you’re wondering, these feelings were real and I know they were real for her. That’s why you see me say things like, ‘She has never told me she loves me, but I believe that she does.'”

Parker also felt like he was on a ‘rescue mission’ for Brown.

“I felt like I was on a rescue mission for Hannah,” Parker said. “That’s how I look at it. Coming here, I really felt like I was going to be something good for her in a future husband. Granted, I’m talking about before ever meeting her. … Her faith was very exciting to me. I wasn’t even going to show up unless I had known that Hannah Brown was going to be the Bachelorette. I think, throughout the whole season, it was very clear I was there for her and that I was going to fight for her until the very end.”

When Harrison asked Parker to clarify what he meant by “rescue mission,” he said, “I just meant from [the guys]…I’m not talking about faith whatsoever here.”

After everything, Parker finally apologized.

Parker told Brown from the studio, “I just want to tell you one thing: I’m sorry. That’s it. I made it really hard on her.”

But Devin Harris came out on stage to interrupt.

Harris, 27, said his blood was boiling while watching Parker’s time in the hot seat backstage.

“There are two types of men,” Harris said. “There are men that want an independent, strong woman. And there are men that want a woman that they can control. I feel right now that you are the man that wants to control a woman so that you can feel better about yourself.”

“That’s not a man,” he added. “What blows my mind is you’re saying that you’re on a rescue mission, but it seemed that the only person that needed rescuing was Hannah from you.”

And the rest of the guys called Parker out, too.

Mike Johnson, who took Parker to task throughout the season, also addressed him on stage.

“I’m going to be honest,” said Johnson, 31. “I feel that Luke hasn’t learned a thing whatsoever. I think that you are a narcissistic, cantankerous misogynist. I think that you are beyond cocky to the point to where you don’t care what no one else says. I feel that you were not fighting for her. … You were fighting over her. I think that your future wife is going to be a prisoner with you if you don’t know how to change.”

Connor Saeli offered Parker “the only compliment of the night” by saying he respected him for being at the taping when he knew it would likely be a “firestorm.” But then, he gave his own critique.

“I was the only one to actually give you a chance in Scotland and hear you out and hear your story,” said Saeli, 25. “And I remember right after our conversation that we had, you went and said the complete opposite thing to the group and so, you know, honestly, I wish I’d said this early to you, but f— you, man. You’re a liar, a manipulator, you’re controlling and you honestly are a psychopath. And I think everything you’re about to hear tonight you deserve.”

Luke Stone, whose contentious relationship with Parker came to a head after Parker allegedly kneed him in the face during a rugby match, said he found Parker’s actions “disturbing.”

In response, Parker said it was “tough” being the outsider among the group of men.

“My integrity and my character is being questioned constantly,” he said. “Everything I say, I’m being looked at like a liar. Think about that. That’s just not easy to deal with. … I do hate that’s what happened. And I do admit that’s because of me, I admit that was because of my pride. That’s not easy to deal with.”

“It hurts me to hear that some of you don’t accept my apology,” he added later. “And I want you to know that I’m sincerely sorry about how it played out. I admit to being very immature through a lot of the process. It became about me because of my arrogance and my pride and I am working on those things…I really hope that you guys can forgive me.”

John Paul Jones was peak John Paul Jones.

Where would this season have been without the presence — though brief — of the internet’s favorite contestant, John Paul Jones?

While in the hot seat, Jones, 24, said he couldn’t have had more fun during his time on the show.

“When you get to take off work and when everything’s paid for and you’re around a bunch of dudes, it’s kind of hard not to have a good time,” he said. “Hannah is a great girl. What’s not to love about the experience? It’s difficult to not have a good time.”

One audience member came up to Jones with a pair of scissors to cut off a piece of his hair and recreate one of his and Brown’s dates, as shown in a deleted scene on YouTube.

Jones also teased that he took his speedo “south of the border” to film the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and Harrison treated the audience to chicken nuggets.

“In honor of JPJ, I didn’t want everyone to leave on an empty stomach,” Harrison said. “I’m bringing out nuggets for everybody tonight! Chicken nuggets for everybody!”

Mike Johnson won over everyone’s hearts.

Johnson opened up about his and Brown’s emotional breakup.

“To be broken up with like that and see her crying, I just wanted to be there for her,” he said. “It’s definitely not something I wanted to go through, but being on this journey, I know that we’re here looking for love and so is Hannah, and it sucks, but I trust Hannah.”

Then, Harrison asked if he truly saw Brown fitting in with his family of “strong, amazing women.”

Image zoom Mike Johnson John Fleenor/ABC

“Definitely so,” Johnson said. “I brought one woman home in 10 years. I take this stuff incredibly serious. I felt that I could see myself getting down on one knee if it continued to progress the way it was. It would have been amazing for her to meet my mother, my sister and my grandma.”

Later, he added of Brown, “I still think she’s fine as hell and independent.”

Brown took Parker to task once and for all — and explained why she kept him around so long

When asked by Harrison what she’d want to say about Parker, Brown said, “There’s a lot to unpack there.”

“I think it’s hard for a lot of people to understand,” she said. “It was hard for me to understand at times. But ultimately, I’m really glad that relationship is behind me. I learned a lot from the experiences I went through and the heartbreak I ultimately went through from discovering that I deserved so much more than I could put up with.”

Parker then took the chance to apologize to Brown face-to-face.

“Well first off, you look great,” he said. “It’s good to see that smile on your face still. I really don’t have much to say, just the fact that I’m sorry that I made the whole process for you so difficult. I just want you to know that I’m sorry for that. I will say thank you. You actually did teach me a lot as well about myself, Scotland taught me how to self-reflect, and you taught me how important it is to self-reflect. I will say thank you for that. I’m sorry for making it about me and being prideful at times and making the whole process difficult for you.”

In response, Brown said, “I appreciate those words, but I feel like you still don’t understand what self-reflection means.”

“You said that you learned from this, and I do hope that you did,” she continued. “But I think that there’s a lot of fruit that needs to be grown from you .. .I will never try to say that the feelings that I had for him weren’t real, because they were. It was the closest thing that I had to feeling like I was drawn to somebody that I felt like was love at first sight that I’ve ever experienced. I think a lot of that came from being really insecure about being the Bachelorette in the first place. I remember when I got the call from you, I was so excited but also I had this doubt of, ‘Oh my gosh, am I going to be able to be this? Are the guys going to be disappointed?’ I didn’t know if I was going to live up to this standard that I thought I had to live up to and the first night there, there is this huge fear of what your intentions are. Are they for fame? Are they for career? Are they for building a platform? Is it for you to just continue to be a personality? That night, he made it clear and made me believe that he was there for me. There was safety in that, and he gave me hope from the beginning, and I held onto it a lot longer than I should have.”

When Harrison asked Brown if she told Parker’s church youth group that she would not be using the fantasy suites for sex like he had alleged, she replied, “I did not say that.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown John Fleenor/ABC

“Fantasy suites aren’t used for sex, Luke,” Brown said. “You didn’t have one, so maybe you don’t know, but the fantasy suites aren’t for sex. You’re making everything about sex and it’s not. … I’m so over being slut-shamed and [feeling] like that makes me not a woman of faith. I live my life and make mistakes and sin every single day … but that’s what grace is for. … And those fantasy suites, that’s not what they were about. They were about having a relationship where I grew really close to the men and knowing their heart. It’s not just about the physical, and that’s where you’re getting it really, really wrong.”

Shortly after, Harrison said Parker had to leave the taping early to catch a flight. To the rest of her suitors, Brown said, “Know that I’m really thankful that you stuck up for me when you did, you supported me when you did and you encouraged me when you did. I know it had to be really hard, but I am just really thankful for the guys that were here that were honest with me and real with me. So I just want to say thank you.”

She also gave a hilarious apology to Bachelor Nation for keeping Parker on our screens for so long, declaring, “The Luke P. show is canceled.”

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette airs next Monday and Tuesday on ABC.