The Bachelorette: Hannah Brown Says There's 'No Denying' Her Connection with Luke P.

"I want to not like him, but I can't," says the Alabama native

By
Aurelie Corinthios
June 05, 2019 01:38 PM

Hannah Brown has to make a decision.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Bachelorette — which airs Tuesday instead of Monday — Hannah is forced to confront her feelings about this season’s most controversial contestant, Luke P. 

“Luke P. — I want to not like him, but I can’t,” she admits.

After his physical altercation with Luke S., Luke P.’s fellow contestants are doing everything they can to convince Hannah he’s not the one.

“I’m not letting some snake slide his way into her heart,” Jed vows.

“He’s showing Hannah one face, then he’s showing us the other side,” Mike insists.

But at the end of the day, the heart wants what it wants.

“There’s no denying the connection that we have,” Hannah says. “There’s something there, I just don’t know what to do.”

The Bachelorette continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

