For a moment, it appeared to Bachelor Nation that Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron might pick up where they left off.

On After the Final Rose, Brown, who ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt in June, asked Cameron out on a date.

“We had a great time,” Brown, 24, tells PEOPLE of their Aug. 1 meetup. “We talked everything out. It was really important for us to have that time to talk about what we’ve been through together.”

But on Aug. 5, fans were shocked to learn of reports that Cameron had been out with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

For her part, Brown says that for now, she has no expectations when it comes to a relationship with Cameron.

“We both have things that are going on in our lives right now separately,” she says. “I’m not really sure where things stand with us right now, and I’m keeping my options open.”

And Brown clarifies that despite the date, “dating is too strong of a word,” for her current situation with Cameron. “I am a single woman,” she says. “And I’m still focusing on my future and what is next.”

Still, Brown admits that she still cares for Cameron, who was set to propose on the season finale before she told him she’d fallen in love with Wyatt.

“The feelings I have for Tyler didn’t go away,” she says. “There is a lot to figure out. But I’m not rushing back into a relationship.”