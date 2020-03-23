The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Jokes About Tyler Cameron's Manhood: 'Put That Thing Away'

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron‘s flirtations are showing no signs of slowing down.

Over the weekend, the exes — who are staying together in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic — went live on Instagram to document yet another workout, this time in Superman costumes with Cameron’s roommate Matt James.

But the moment that sent their fans into a frenzy was when Brown walked over to Cameron — who was the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette — and covered his crotch with a bandana, joking, “Put that thing away!”

Fans started speculating that Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, had possibly rekindled their romance after he was spotted picking her up at the Palm Beach International Airport earlier this month. They’ve been together ever since and have dubbed themselves the “quarantine crew” with a group of friends, documenting their shenanigans on TikTok and Instagram.

The “quarantine” refers to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.” The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid gathering in groups in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Bachelorette Exes Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Hit the Beach After Reuniting in Florida

Though Brown and Cameron haven’t publicly addressed the speculation about their relationship, they’ve certainly been having some fun with it. Last week, they joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption of their “Flip the Switch” video, a viral TikTok challenge. In the clip, Cameron emerges wearing one of Brown’s exact outfits.

Image zoom tiktok

The exes first reunited earlier this month in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida after his mother died of a brain aneurysm at age 55. A source told PEOPLE at the time that it “meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need.”

“Tyler was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs,” the source said. “Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind off things has been really helpful to his grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

“They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it,” the source added. “There’s no bitterness there.”