This week’s episode of The Bachelorette featured four hometown dates, two declarations of “I love you” and zero eliminations.

While both Peter and Tyler C. confessed that they were falling in love with Hannah Brown, neither dropped the L word just yet. “One day I’ll be able to say ‘I love you,’ and I do believe that I’ll be able to stand 100 percent behind it,” Florida native Tyler, 26, said in an on-camera interview after a successful visit with his family.

But the other remaining contestants — Jed and Luke P. — went all in.

During his hometown date in Georgia, Luke took Hannah to Sunday school, where he retold the story about how he found Jesus in the shower.

“I was starting to experiment with things like partying and drinking and things that I knew that I shouldn’t be involved with,” the import/export manager, 24, said of his high school years while speaking to a group of young adults from his church. “And college, it was just crazy. I was chasing sex and I was entangled and caught up in sin of all kinds.”

Loyal Bachelorette viewers know how that story wrapped up, but Hannah, 24, appreciated hearing it again. “It’s cool to see that Luke really lives his faith,” she said.

From there, Luke took the former pageant queen to meet his parents, brother, sister-in-law and grandparents. Neither Hannah nor Luke tried to mask the struggles of their relationship while talking to his family.

Luke recounted how he told Hannah during the first week that he was falling in love with her. And then, “There was a lot of downhill from there,” he confessed.

And Hannah expressed how irritating she found his behavior. “Sometimes it was like he thought he had it in the bag and it was really frustrating, ‘cause it came across as a little arrogant,” she said.

Luke’s dad told his son to keep fighting for Hannah if it’s what his heart wants, and Luke assured him, “I look her in the eyes and I see Mrs. Parker.”

And then he shared that sentiment with Hannah. “I know that we have struggled,” he began. “I have put you through a struggle through all of this and I have struggled just completely letting go and I just want to tell you that I am sorry. We are finally back on track but I know that there still may be concerns that you have about us being able to get where we need to be. I’m going to continue just to show you who I am. [I] without a doubt I see a future with you. Without a doubt looking in your eyes, I feel like I am looking at my future wife. And without a doubt I can tell you that I do love you.”

Hannah planted a kiss on Luke and said in an on-camera interview that it felt “really good” to hear those words from him. “I’m falling in love with Luke,” she added.

Decisions, Decisions

During Jed’s hometown in Tennessee, he professed his love early on in the date. They started off in Knoxville, where Jed — who allegedly had a girlfriend during his time on the show — once again wooed Hannah with his music skills. They wrote and performed their own original song in a recording studio, and he ended their time together by declaring, “I love you. I can feel it.”

Hannah told the cameras, “I know I’m falling in love with him.”

But when Hannah met Jed’s family, his mom Gina worried that the Alabama native went around sharing that feeling with all of her suitors, to which Hannah replied she did not. Still, Gina wasn’t sold on Hannah possibly marrying her son.

“I wouldn’t have felt that way before just because he’s a musician,” Gina told Hannah of whether she felt Jed is ready for marriage. “You don’t get a diploma to be a musician. So I mean, Jed’s had to have jobs and try to create time and space to do his music. It’s his heart and his soul. He couldn’t go to work and do music, so his path is different. It’s very different.”

Jed’s sister agreed that a relationship would get in the way of his career path right now. “Him potentially falling in love with you, I’m not sure that it’s a good thing,” she said to Hannah.

Jed’s family’s doubts left Hannah feeling confused about her feelings for the singer-songwriter, 25. And even at the rose ceremony, she couldn’t decide who to cut.

“I was hoping that hometowns would give me clarity, but my heart is still open to each relationship and doesn’t feel confident in closing the door,” Hannah said in an on-camera interview.

She started by giving roses to Tyler C. and Peter — but ducked out of the ceremony before deciding Luke P. and Jed’s fate on the show.

“I can’t make a decision,” Hannah told host Chris Harrison. “I don’t know what to do. I have four great men and I can look at a life with each of them, but I don’t know if I’ve had time to know who my person is because I need more time. I want to dive in and I don’t feel like I’m diving in the way I could with any of the relationships.”

Image zoom Hannah's remaining men (from left) Tyler C., Luke P., Jed and Peter at the rose ceremony.

Chris gave Miss Alabama 2018 the gift of time via an extra rose at the evening’s ceremony, allowing her two keep all four guys. Although Jed felt happy to stay, he was also frustrated that Hannah couldn’t choose between him and Luke P.

“It feels like it was really hard for her to make a decision between me and somebody who’s been a complete scumbag through this whole process,” Jed said in an on-camera interview. “I don’t want to be in the same category or even close to the same category as him. He’s been a constant toxin through every bit of this. And to feel like a tossup between me and him now, I don’t know. As of right now I am so unsure about all this.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.