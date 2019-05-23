Bachelorette Hannah Brown Gushes Over Demi Lovato Compliment: She 'Called Me Cute!'

Hannah Brown will be living off one compliment every day for the rest of her life.

The Bachelorette contestant, 24, absolutely gushed on Twitter on Wednesday after discovering that Demi Lovato called her “cute” while watching this week’s episode of the longstanding ABC reality show.

“Me everyday for the rest of my life: Demi Lovato called me cute!” the Miss Alabama winner said.

“I’ve never watched the Bachelorette or the Bachelor but she is soooo cute!!” Lovato, 26, wrote in an Instagram Story as she watched the show with her mom.

The singer also shared her opinions of the men featured on Monday night’s episode.

“Hannah, honey, do not trust him!!!!!!!” she wrote of Luke Parker, an import/export manager from Gainesville, Florida.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Hannah Brown Marc Piasecki/Getty Images; Aaron Poole/Getty Images

In the episode, Parker told Brown that he was starting to fall in love with her during the first group date, despite knowing each other for less than 48 hours. The date included a pageant for “Mr. Right” — and Parker won the crown after his impressive Speedo strut down the runway and declaring his love on stage.

Image zoom Instagram/Demi Lovato

“Hannah, I know that the Mr. Right for you is a man that’s going to love you fiercely,” Parker said to Brown and the panel of judges, which included Miss J, Alaska Thunderf– and Alyssa Edwards.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this right now, this is so crazy because it’s so soon, but I can’t hide it,” Parker added. “Hannah, I’m genuinely starting to fall in love with you.”

Image zoom Instagram/Demi Lovato

Lovato accompanied her comment with some mind-blown emojis and the simple question, “How?”

But despite Parker’s win, he didn’t land that night’s rose. Instead, Brown awarded it to Jed Wyatt, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. Nonetheless, Brown said she “believed” Parker when he said he’s falling in love with her.

Image zoom Instagram/Demi Lovato

“I asked for bold, and you’re bold,” she told him in the episode.

Instead of Parker, Lovato would have Brown give all the roses to Mike Johnson, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, Texas, who called out Parker for his early declaration of love.

“He should win,” Lovato can be heard saying on her Instagram story, as Johnson tells Parker, “I like Hannah just as much as you do, and I don’t want her emotions to be rattled because of something that may or may not be factual.”

Image zoom Instagram/Demi Lovato

Lovato’s advice might prove worth listening to. In a teaser for next week’s episode, Brown is seen telling Parker, “You’re cocky, and I don’t like that,” after he complained about being “tired” of waiting to speak with her.

“Luke’s slowly self-imploding,” one contestant says in the clip.

Plenty of drama is promised as the season continues.

“You don’t own me,” Brown said during a confessional in the trailer for the season. “You don’t get to decide what I can and can’t do, because first of all you’re not my husband and even my husband, the person I’m going to be with is going to allow me to be my own person.”