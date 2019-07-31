WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s season finale of The Bachelorette.

When Hannah Brown woke up in Greece on the day she could potentially get engaged, the former pageant queen still didn’t know whether she wanted a future with Jed Wyatt or Tyler Cameron.

“I am conflicted in my heart,” she said on Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelorette. “I was hopeful that I would have clarity but like today I don’t know. I don’t want to not be 100 percent sure and then make the wrong decision.”

On her way to the proposal site, Hannah requested that the driver of her car pull over. She got out of the car, started walking away, and tripped. From her seat on the ground, she examined her elbow and told a producer, “I really can’t do this.” But the Alabama native, 24, eventually got back into the vehicle and continued on her way to give out her final rose.

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown Feels ‘Conflicted’ About Her Final 2 Men: ‘I Am Confused’

Tyler was the first man to approach Hannah with a Neil Lane ring. The contractor, 26, recounted the moment he fell in love with Hannah and credited her with helping him transform into the man he wants to be.

But before Tyler could ask Hannah to marry him, she cut him off.

“I am so lucky to be loved by you and to feel that,” Hannah began. “You have supported me, you have been so sweet and strong for me and done everything that I’ve asked and more, and loved me so much. And my life with you would be amazing. And when I told you I was falling in love with you, I mean it. But I love someone else. I’m so sorry.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown saying goodbye to Tyler Cameron.

Tyler handled the breakup with grace. “That’s going to hurt but I’m still going to be your biggest fan rooting for you,” he told Hannah. “I wish you and Jed nothing but success. I really mean that.”

In the car on his way out, Tyler confessed that the split “feels like a million uppercuts to the gut.”

“I’ve never been one to be able to open up. It really took Hannah to pull it out of me,” he continued. “And I realized once it was out of me how amazing it feels to be open and I just, these feelings that I’ve had, I haven’t had for anyone this strong. I’m hurt. I thought it was Hannah, but that’s not the case.”

Hannah Finds Mr. Right … or Does She?

When Jed arrived, he didn’t just step out of the car with an engagement ring — the singer/songwriter was also armed with (what else?) his guitar.

“Though the other side is kind of unsure, right here is for sure and I know that I love you,” Jed, 25, began telling Hannah. “And talking is hard sometimes for me so …”

Jed then broke into another song he wrote for Hannah, strumming and singing, “We always knew it’s me and you.”

“I’ve been praying for this moment for a long time,” Hannah told Jed. “I’ve been praying for you. You’ve supported me, you’ve loved me, you’ve challenged me, you’ve moved me and it’s made me love you so, so much. And I am in complete love with you.”

Image zoom Jed Wyatt playing guitar for Hannah Brown just before proposing. ABC

After Hannah expressed her love for him, Jed popped the question. “I don’t want to go another day of my life without you being all mine,” Jed said as he took a knee. “Hannah, will you marry me?”

Hannah said an enthusiastic “yes,” and the couple couldn’t wait to start their happily ever after together.

“She’s gonna be a Wyatt!” Jed cheered to the cameras.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette‘s Peter Speaks Out About His Split from Hannah Brown: I ‘Will Always Love Her’

The Past Becomes Present

But their bliss only lasted two days.

“The second night after we got engaged, Jed tells me that he had been hanging out with this girl before he left to come on the show,” Hannah revealed on the finale. “I was like, ‘When was this?’ And I remember him saying a week before the show. And I was like, ‘Okay, so you broke it off?’ He said yes, told me it was nothing. It was hard to hear, but I tried to let it go.”

Then Hannah came across the PEOPLE article, in which Jed’s alleged girlfriend Haley Stevens came forward to detail the extent of their relationship, sharing that they’d taken a trip to The Bahamas and said “I love you” to one another.

“The article said that he didn’t really end the relationship before he came here,” Hannah said. “The extent of that and what was withheld form me after I’ve already said ‘yes’ was not okay. Jed has muddied the waters of our future together and it’s not what I thought I said ‘yes’ to.”

Back in Los Angeles, Hannah and Jed sat down to discuss the situation. Jed said he would be completely honest and tell his then-fiancée “the full thing.”

“When I met her I was very single,” Jed said of his supposed ex-girlfriend, who he started seeing in “late October.”

“I was going out with my friends and just being young, having fun and I didn’t feel like it was an exclusive thing. I was dating around and it never felt like a relationship to me. She was like the one that I spent the most time with her and we’d only hung out a few times.”

When prompted by Hannah, Jed said he was also dating other women, but had slept with Haley. They also spent a weekend together in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, after which she met Jed’s parents. Then in January, Haley threw Jed a surprise birthday party, and her parents got them a trip to The Bahamas.

Image zoom Jed Wyatt and Haley Stevens in The Bahamas in February. Courtesy Haley Stevens

Despite all that, Jed insisted, “There was not a label on it. I never was like, ‘this is my girlfriend.’ ”

Then, “Three days before we leave, I got asked if I’d be interested in the show,” Jed said. “I tell her. She’s obviously sad but she’s also like excited. I was thrown off because I think it’s kind of like not logical to hang out with somebody who’s considering doing a dating show. In my mind, yeah I was going there for a music thing. I told her it was like, this is going to be a really good thing for music. Like, this is it. I highly, highly doubt this could be a relationship thing.”

To make matters worse, while drinking on their Bahamas vacation, Jed said, “I love you.”

“When I said it, it didn’t feel right,” he told Hannah. “And I knew it was a mistake because I was leaving.”

RELATED: All the Details on Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s Swarovski Crystal-Covered Finale Dress

Hannah called Jed “selfish,” and also mentioned that she received pictures of two girls at Jed’s home in Nashville after they got engaged. Jed claimed he “didn’t know them,” to which Hannah replied that he knew them well enough to throw them in the pool, and he admitted to doing so.

As for Haley, Jed felt that arriving in Los Angeles for The Bachelorette effectively ended their relationship. “To me, I ended it in my heart and not verbally,” he said.

“This is obviously humiliating for me,” said Hannah, adding that members of her family were receiving messages about the controversy. She also questioned why Jed never said anything during the course of the show, especially when she sent someone home on the first night for having a girlfriend back home.

“I didn’t have a girlfriend though, so to me that didn’t feel like it was a relationship, but now when I look back, yeah, it was a f—ing s—y thing to do and I should’ve walked up and said something right then and there, and I didn’t,” he said. “I should’ve said something at the Fantasy Suite and I didn’t. But once this started happening and I started seeing how I was feeling about you, I couldn’t think about anything else. You were it. The reason I held back details that I did was because I was scared that if I told you, you’d walk away from me. And that’s the most coward thing to hear, I know, but that’s just the truth. And I’m so not proud of it.”

Jed’s explanation made Hannah realize why his family was so doubtful of their relationship during his hometown date. “Now it makes me feel like, when I went to your family and they were so skeptical of it, no wonder,” she said.

“Nothing is ever like how you plan it to be, but I just feel like this experience has been taken away from me because I didn’t know all the details. I was being told half-truths and lies and you wanted me to have clarity and clarity means truth. You got to see all of me, I didn’t get to see all of you.”

Image zoom Jed Wyatt and Hanah Brown talking after getting engaged on The Bachelorette. ABC

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Struggled to Say Goodbye to Peter Weber: ‘My Heart Was Broken’

Ultimately, Jed’s shady past left Hannah questioning their engagement.

“This,” she said pointing to her engagement ring, “doesn’t mean the same thing. That’s not what I said ‘yes’ to.”

The finale then cut to the live in-studio portion, when Hannah confirmed to host Chris Harrison that her engagement with Jed is over.