Hannah Brown Tells Tyler Cameron She Doesn't 'Want to Go into the Fantasy Suite' with Him

Could the end of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s relationship be in sight?

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Brown drops a major bomb on Cameron during their one-on-one date: She’s not sure she wants to go into the Fantasy Suite with him.

“I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other,” Brown, 24, tells Cameron, 26, over dinner. “But there is a concern for me about our physical relationship. It is a huge part of our relationship.”

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Supports Hannah Brown Being Open About Sex on The Bachelorette: ‘Power to Her’

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Courtesy ABC (2)

While Brown admits that she is “so captivated about being around you and you holding me and kissing me — like, I just want that, I do,” there’s something missing.

“So I have to kind of reset myself sometimes and think, Okay, that’s great. You know that [the physical aspect is] there. But like, it has to be more,” she tells him.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Defends ‘Queen’ Hannah Brown After She Was Criticized for ‘Dry-Humping Em All’

As Cameron remains quiet and processes what Brown is saying, she pulls out an envelope.

“I don’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite,” she finally says.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.