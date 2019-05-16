Bachelorette Hannah Brown Doesn't Take Kelly Ripa's Negative Comments About the Show Personally

The day after the premiere of her season of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown was making headlines — but not the ones she expected.

On Tuesday morning’s episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Kelly Ripa made known her personal feelings on the franchise, saying she is “disgusted” by The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

Brown, 24, was surprised and eager to face Ripa when she was a guest on the show Thursday morning.

“I was glad I had an opportunity to be on the show and talk about my world,” Brown tells PEOPLE. “Kelly obviously doesn’t have the same opinions about the show that I am on, so it was great for me to be able to share my views being someone that has actually been a part of the show.”

And Brown says despite the critics claiming the show sets a bad example for women, The Bachelorette “has helped me in my life,” she explains. “It has bettered me and empowered me.”

Brown continues: “There are always going to be people who don’t understand or want to say something negative. But ultimately I try to put my focus on the people who have been supportive and loving and encouraging throughout my journey.”

And Brown doesn’t have any hard feelings towards the daytime talk show co-host for stating her opinions.

“I don’t take it personally at all,” she says. “We can agree to disagree.”

A day after Brown’s season of The Bachelorette premiered, Ripa voiced her opinion on Tuesday’s episode of her morning talk show, calling it “gross,” and accidentally mixing up Brown with former Bachelor Colton Underwood‘s girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

“You guys, you know how I feel about the show, it disgusts me,” she said. “I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

Then, Ripa poked fun at the whole situation on Thursday when she welcomed Brown on her show with Ryan Seacrest.

“Hannah, I’m not sure what they told you backstage … if you blink twice, I will get you out of here,” she joked before Brown laughed and said she was happy to be there.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and Live! With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).