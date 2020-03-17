Bachelorette Exes Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Hit the Beach After Reuniting in Florida

These friendly exes are having fun in the sun.

Days after Tyler Cameron was spotted picking up Hannah Brown at an airport in Florida, the Bachelorette stars were photographed spending a beach day together with friends. Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, wore bathing suits as they played volleyball with friends on Monday.

For the day spent in the sunshine, Brown wore a white bikini, which she paired with a baseball cap, while Cameron wore pink and green board shorts.

In one of the images, obtained by TMZ, the pair was spotted closely sitting side-by-side on a beach towel as another female friend sat on the opposite side of Cameron.

Their day at the beach comes after Cameron was seen picking up Brown at Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

That same day, Brown shared numerous posts on her Instagram Story about her airport experience, though she did not mention any specifics regarding her travel plans. “I just missed my plane by maybe five minutes,” she said in one clip. “So now I’m stuck at the airport for a little bit.” Alongside another clip that showed the Dancing with the Stars champ drinking a glass of wine, she added: “Airport is empty. But there is wine. So I’m fine.”

One day later, Cameron’s best friend and roommate Matt James, who is set to compete on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette (which has been postponed due to coronavirus) shared a photo of him and Brown in Florida on Sunday.

Nearly a week prior, Brown visited Cameron in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, following his mom’s death. His mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, died of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29 at age 55, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Still, a source previously told PEOPLE that nothing romantic is going on between the two, saying “Tyler and Hannah are just friends.”

“They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it. There’s no bitterness there,” the source said.

“It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need. He was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs,” the source added of Brown’s visit. “Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind of things has been really helpful to Tyler’s grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

Cameron came in second place on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and they have remained friends since reuniting after she called off her engagement with winner Jed Wyatt.