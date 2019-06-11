The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Admits She's Smitten with Mike: 'He's Very Handsome'

Hannah Brown can’t stop smiling.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s new episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah takes contestant Mike on a one-on-one date after arriving in Scotland.

“I’m so happy,” says Mike.

“I’m so happy that you’re happy,” Hannah replies.

And it’s clear that they are both smitten. The two are all smiles as they explore the city together, holding hands as they walk down the street and popping into numerous local stores.

At one point, the two sit down in a bookstore, where Mike reads Hannah a poem.

“Mike couldn’t stop smiling when I called him to come with me,” says Hannah. “Mike’s fun, funny and very handsome.”

And with Hannah looking for a future husband who will want to travel with her, she’s relieved to see how spontaneous Mike can be.

“I love that he’s adventurous,” she says. “I know the man that I want to be with is going to want to explore the world and I want to be a part of that.”

The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.