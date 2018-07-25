The Bachelorette’s Grocery Store Joe Teases a Romance in Paradise: 'I’m Ready to Find Someone'

Fans haven’t seen the last of “Grocery Store Joe.”

He may have been sent home on night one of The Bachelorette, but Joe Amabile (lovingly nicknamed because of his job as a produce buyer in Chicago) will be looking for love again on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I had a good time,” Amabile, 31 tells PEOPLE. “There wasn’t really anyone I was looking to meet. I just went into it.”



Amabile says he doesn’t necessarily have a type but is prepared to settle down with the right person. “I’m just looking to find someone,” he says. “I’m ready.”

As far as the massive attention he’s received in the last few weeks (hello, Joe the Grocer merchandise!), Amabile is charmingly humble.

“It was a better reaction than I thought,” he says of the sudden fame. “I was preparing everybody like, ‘This is going to be really embarrassing.’ And it went pretty well.”

And Amabile insists his life is “pretty much the same” since his pre-Bachelorette days, except for one thing: “I take a lot more pictures!”

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs next Monday, followed by the season finale on Aug. 6, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.