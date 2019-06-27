The Bachelorette's Garrett Calls Luke P. the 'Fakest Person I've Ever Met'

Luke P. is officially losing his cool.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Bachelorette, tensions between Luke, this season’s most controversial contestant, and the rest of the men reach an all-time high.

“You guys are in my way,” Luke tells the group.

And it seems he may be speaking about a few men in particular. Luke is seen having separate confrontations with Garrett and Peter.

“You gave me your word,” says Peter while talking to Luke outside. “You would stay in your lane.”

Meanwhile, Garrett and Luke find themselves in yet another heated argument: “You’re the fakest person I’ve ever met.”

“You don’t even know me,” Luke replies.

“Oh, I know you,” Garrett quips.

Luke then stands up and gets in Garrett’s face, yelling, “I have been nothing but truthful, and you are not going to mess it up.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Brown is struggling to see past the drama. She admits she’s beginning to doubt if she will leave the show having found true love.

“I’m falling for multiple guys. I don’t know exactly how I feel,” she says. “I don’t know what the end of this is for me.”

The Bachelorette continues Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.