Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey headed to Mexico for Fantasy Suite week.

Before their dates, the Bachelorettes looked back on what went down during this week on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. (Reminder: Clayton told all three finalists he loved them and slept with all of them — and then told all of the women about that.)

"I have been dreading this week because of what happened with Clayton," Rachel, 26, told Gabby. "I have been so scared to be honest with them because of how he made me feel in that moment."

Gabby, 31, agreed. "I almost felt like I was manipulated so I never want to make anyone else feel the way that we did," she said.

Gabby and Rachel also recapped for one another where they stand with their remaining men. "I don't think I'm there with Zach," Rachel said. Although she felt "like I'm falling in love with Aven, for sure."

Gabby thought she and Johnny "could be in two different places in our lives," but felt strongly about Jason. "I think I'm definitely falling in love with him, but I don't actually know how he feels about me," the ICU nurse said.

GABBY'S FIRST OVERNIGHT

Gabby started out Fantasy Suite week with a date with Erich. They went to Lover's Leap and jumped into the water from various heights. Gabby got nervous jumping from the highest platform and looked to Erich, 29, for support.

"He does make me feel really safe," Gabby said in an on-camera interview.

Erich coached Gabby through some deep breaths, and then she made the leap. "It makes me feel so loved and that we can do lots of hard things together and honestly, that's what I want in my husband," she told the cameras.

They made out in the water, and Gabby believed the day went perfectly. "Today with Erich was definitely as good as I hoped, maybe even better," she gushed in an on-camera interview.

Over dinner, Erich shared how he thought the hometown date went.

"The thing that I didn't tell you was that my family is obsessed with you, and I just could not have imagined … to hear that from them is like the ultimate validation," the real estate analyst said.

Gabby told Erich she could "really see myself as a part of your family" and rehashed her own upbringing, during which her parents divorced and her dad served in the Air Force.

"I am in love with you Gabby, and I do not want to leave here without you," Erich said.

Gabby returned the sentiment. "You're so sweet, I really do see a future with you," she said. "You have a way of making me feel safe no matter what. And I really, really appreciate you and like, I am falling in love with you. I really am."

Erich said "obviously, yes" to staying in the Fantasy Suite with Gabby. They spent the night together and cooked breakfast in the morning.

"It's mind boggling that I got the experience to spend the night with her," Erich told the cameras.

Gabby felt strong feelings for Erich in the morning, but didn't want to fill him in just yet. "I am definitely more than falling in love with Erich," she confessed in an on-camera interview. "I really think I am in love with him, and I know he deserves to know, but I know how strong those words are."

She wanted to save sharing that for "the right moment," but said to the cameras, "I can see myself with him forever."

RACHEL'S FIRST OVERNIGHT

Rachel started Fantasy Suite week off with Aven, sipping champagne on a yacht. Aven, 28, reiterated that he was falling in love with Rachel, and she kissed him.

"You would never be in this position if I didn't genuinely see a life outside of this with you," Rachel told Aven over dinner.

Rachel asked Aven if he could "genuinely see yourself getting engaged in two weeks." The sales executive said he felt "100 percent" ready for an engagement.

"I definitely can," he said. "I think that you know, the moments that we've had, we've continued to build, build and build. I think last week that was really just kind of the deciding factor for me of knowing how ready I am."

That gave Rachel the reassurance she needed to tell Aven how she felt.

"I was nervous to say anything back to you just because on my last journey, I feel like that word was really carelessly thrown around," Rachel said. "And what that word means to me is huge, and of course I know it means the same to you. And you would never use that word if you weren't absolutely feeling it, which is why I'm comfortable saying that I am falling in love with you."

"I'm on cloud nine," an elated Aven told the cameras.

They headed to the Fantasy Suite together, and Rachel felt like "this journey's working for me."

The next morning, Rachel confirmed to the cameras, "Aven is the full package."

RACHEL'S SECOND OVERNIGHT

Tino had previously expressed to host Jesse Palmer how tough he found it waiting to see Rachel during Fantasy Suite week, but he eventually got his turn. Rachel and Tino, 27, went horseback riding and reflected on the rough hometown date with his family.

"It makes me kind of scratch my head because the night portion went a little different than I expected," the general contractor said.

Rachel admitted she felt "a little bit of general anxiety coming of off hometowns" and asked Tino if he would move forward with an engagement despite his parents' reservations.

"I don't feel like my dad gets me as much in the relationship sphere," Tino said. "It's not like, you, they're really just skeptical of the situation."

Tino assured his parents would come around. "It's probably not going to be overnight, and I don't expect your parents to like, love me overnight, but I see you as the future," he continued. "There's no reality here where they don't get on board."

Then Tino laid it all out on the table. "I love you, Rachel," he said. "I'm in love with you. I love everything I find out about you. I feel like it's overdue, but I'm so happy to say it."

"I love you too," Rachel replied before they headed to the Fantasy Suite. "I really do."

GABBY'S SECOND OVERNIGHT

Gabby jumped aboard a boat with Johnny for her next date. "I feel like every time we're together, I think I see a new side of you, which is nice," she told the 25-year-old realtor.

They docked and sipped some champagne on the sand. Rachel talked about how she didn't know what to expect going into the season, but felt like she grew to want an engagement at the end.

"It's such a quick process and that's … I don't know," Johnny replied. "I know how I'm feeling about you. I'm so into you. The end result scares me."

Gabby reaffirmed, "I am at a place in my life where I do feel like I'm ready to be engaged."

Johnny didn't know whether he could 100 percent commit to that. "That's a hard thing to think about," he said. "It's like a battle in my head."

Gabby took a breather and walked away from Johnny for a bit. "I am terrified Johnny might be telling me he can't get there," she told the cameras. "But I don't want to step into an overnight being that there's still big questions being unanswered."

When Gabby returned to Johnny, she asked him to "be honest to yourself and me."

"You're exactly the person that I want to fall in love with and just be my person forever," Johnny said. "But I think I just don't know if I can get to an engagement in the next week or so."

Gabby realized they "want two different things," so she and Johnny said goodbye.

"You deserve the world," Johnny told Gabby. "You're an amazing person."

In an on-camera interview, Gabby called the breakup "a little bit of a punch in the gut."

"Gabby wants something that I don't know if I can give her at this very moment," Johnny told the cameras.

Still, Gabby felt confident that love awaited her in one of her remaining relationships. "I know there's something that's waiting for me that's really great with Erich or Jason," she said.

AN IMPROMPTU MEETING

Jason, however, told Jesse, "Right now it's hard for me to get to the point of engagement."

Gabby also received an ominous note asking her to meet the writer on the bridge because "I need to see you."

The writer turned out to be Erich.

"I do have one thing I want to tell you," he said. "On our last date, like the day part was amazing, the night part I couldn't imagine going any better. And I'm now sitting here picturing all that, like doing that with somebody else. That kind of crushes me. This is not going to be easy, but I just want to tell you how I feel because we're running out of time."

It irritated Gabby to hear him bring up a conversation they had during Fantasy Suites.

"I feel so frustrated right now," she told the cameras. "Erich expressed to me in the Fantasy Suite that this week feels like I'm cheating, and now I feel like we're rehashing the conversation, and I'm being pressured. And being like, 'I don't want you to have what we have with somebody else.' That's not for you to say. You're here knowing that I could have it with somebody else."

Gabby didn't see the need to broach the subject again. "We did have this conversation when it was just you and I, and now I can talk to you about it, but then I feel like I would be defending myself," she told Erich.

"It's not my intention to have any sort of ultimatum," he said.

Though Erich wanted the meetup to feel positive, Gabby didn't perceive it that way.

"My person might not be here," she concluded to the cameras.

