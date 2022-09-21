Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'

Gabby Windey found herself near the top of the leaderboard on Monday's Dancing with the Stars season 31 premiere — and practice sessions with her fiancé Erich Schwer might've helped.

"Sometimes he'll act like he's a dancer and it's kind of concerning how good he is," Windey, 31, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "[I'm like] 'Did you have previous lessons that you're not telling me? It's funny. He's a big goofball."

Windey adds that "it's been amazing" having Schwer, 29, support her in the ballroom.

Gabby Windey. Sami Drasin

Outside of DWTS, Windey looks forward to doing everyday activities with the 29-year-old real estate analyst now that they can be public about their relationship.

"I think he wants to take me to a dinner, which same, I love to eat!" the ICU nurse says. "But I also can't wait to go to the beach and just walk to breakfast — all the mundane things about life that are more fun with somebody by your side."

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. Andrew Eccles/ABC

Windey — who plans to move to Los Angeles where her fiancé lives — also anticipates spending the holidays with Schwer. "I do know that he's spending Thanksgiving in Colorado and that's where my family is, so I'm hoping that we'll be able to have some overlap there," she says.

The former Denver Broncos cheerleader says she and Schwer have the backing of both of their families, including her grandpa John who accompanied Windey and Schwer on their first one-on-one date.

"Both of our families have been incredibly supportive," Windey says. "They're both really in our corners, know what it's like to go through hard relationships and just encourage us to do the right thing for both of us but actually give it the good old college try."

Windey ended Fantasy Suites with only Schwer left, but she actually preferred it that way.

"Going into this journey, I had had thoughts about two men proposing at the end and not having an answer," Windey admits. "I feel like if I was on the other side of things, it would be pretty frustrating. So I was really comfortable and wanted just one person at the end so we could nurture our relationship before this big, huge moment where we commit to each other."

She credits that time with allowing her and Schwer to focus on "really building our relationship."

Though Windey worried toward the end of her Bachelorette journey that Schwer might not want to get engaged, she tells PEOPLE that "there's no questions in how he feels about me now. He's really affectionate. It has been really great. It's new love. What doesn't feel better than that?"

