Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'

"Sometimes he'll act like he's a dancer and it's kind of concerning how good he is," Windey tells PEOPLE

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on September 21, 2022 07:30 AM

Gabby Windey found herself near the top of the leaderboard on Monday's Dancing with the Stars season 31 premiere — and practice sessions with her fiancé Erich Schwer might've helped.

"Sometimes he'll act like he's a dancer and it's kind of concerning how good he is," Windey, 31, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "[I'm like] 'Did you have previous lessons that you're not telling me? It's funny. He's a big goofball."

Windey adds that "it's been amazing" having Schwer, 29, support her in the ballroom.

Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Gabby Windey. Sami Drasin

Outside of DWTS, Windey looks forward to doing everyday activities with the 29-year-old real estate analyst now that they can be public about their relationship.

"I think he wants to take me to a dinner, which same, I love to eat!" the ICU nurse says. "But I also can't wait to go to the beach and just walk to breakfast — all the mundane things about life that are more fun with somebody by your side."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode TBD" GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. Andrew Eccles/ABC

Windey — who plans to move to Los Angeles where her fiancé lives — also anticipates spending the holidays with Schwer. "I do know that he's spending Thanksgiving in Colorado and that's where my family is, so I'm hoping that we'll be able to have some overlap there," she says.

The former Denver Broncos cheerleader says she and Schwer have the backing of both of their families, including her grandpa John who accompanied Windey and Schwer on their first one-on-one date.

"Both of our families have been incredibly supportive," Windey says. "They're both really in our corners, know what it's like to go through hard relationships and just encourage us to do the right thing for both of us but actually give it the good old college try."

RELATED: The Bachelorette: Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

Windey ended Fantasy Suites with only Schwer left, but she actually preferred it that way.

"Going into this journey, I had had thoughts about two men proposing at the end and not having an answer," Windey admits. "I feel like if I was on the other side of things, it would be pretty frustrating. So I was really comfortable and wanted just one person at the end so we could nurture our relationship before this big, huge moment where we commit to each other."

Gabby Erich engagement

She credits that time with allowing her and Schwer to focus on "really building our relationship."

Though Windey worried toward the end of her Bachelorette journey that Schwer might not want to get engaged, she tells PEOPLE that "there's no questions in how he feels about me now. He's really affectionate. It has been really great. It's new love. What doesn't feel better than that?"

For more on Gabby Windey, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Gabby Windey Addresses Erich's Blackface Photo, Leaked Texts: 'We're Seeing How We Can Become Better'
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer
ERICH, GABBY WINDEY
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Get Engaged in 'Bachelorette' Finale: 'You Fought for Me So Hard'
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode TBD" GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey Jokes Her 'Dogs Are Already Barkin' After First 'DWTS' Rehearsals
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Bachelorette Gabby’s Oval Diamond Ring from erich schwer
The Stories Behind Gabby Windey's and Rachel Recchia's Engagement Rings on the 'Bachelorette' Finale
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
New 'DWTS' Competitor Gabby Windey Reflects on Her 'Bachelorette' Experience as Rachel Recchia Sends Love
Gabby Windey
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
GABBY WINDEY
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Feels She's 'Been Led On' After Final Fantasy Suite: 'Ready to Be Done'
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Rachel Recchia Wants to 'Move on with My Life' After Tino's Infidelity: 'I Still Believe in Love'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel and Tino Get Engaged — Then Split Following Infidelity
The Bachelorette: Fantasy Suite Dates Have Men 'Completely Lost Right Now': 'He's Not Ready'
'The Bachelorette' 's Fantasy Suite Dates Become a 'Wake Up Call' for Gabby and Rachel: 'He's Not Ready'