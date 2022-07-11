"This season's definitely gonna be so different from anything anyone has ever seen," Rachel Recchia teased

The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Are 'Excited' for Fans to See Their 'Separate Journeys'

The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are all about doing things on their own — together!

As viewers are about to watch their unprecedented shared season on the hit ABC series, the latest Bachelorettes teased their "separate journeys" to find love.

"I think this season's definitely gonna be so different from anything anyone has ever seen. There are two of us, but there are two separate journeys as well ... so how that plays out, everyone's gonna have to tune in and see," Recchia, 26, told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monday's premiere. "But I'm really excited for everyone to get to see how it works!"

Reiterating that this season is "just so different from anything everyone's ever seen," Windey, 31, told ET: "Not only do they get to see two love stories, but they get to see our friendship as well."

"So I'm excited for [viewers] to kind of get an insight on that as well as the love stories," she said. "It's just gonna be really great."

THE BACHELOR Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

The two ladies — who became friends when they both vied for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor — were announced as joint stars of The Bachelorette back in March 2022.

Windey recently told PEOPLE that starring alongside another lead "was a huge learning process for everyone, because it was such new territory."

"But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable," she added. "I don't think we would have had it any other way."

While this is the first time two women will co-lead The Bachelorette for the whole season, it isn't the first time the show has tapped more than one hopeful Bachelorette.

In 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe was controversially pitted against Britt Nilsson on night one. After a vote by the suitors, Bristowe, 37, flew solo on that season.

Elsewhere, Clare Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams when she left her season of The Bachelorette early after finding love with Dale Moss. Crawley, 41, and Moss, 33, are no longer together.

Recchia and Windy also told PEOPLE that because they knew they would both be on this journey together, they were conscious about getting on the same page before they ever stepped in front of Bachelorette cameras — and staying in sync as the weeks progressed.

"I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication," said Recchia. "And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing."

Windey admitted their shared history informed that strategy — especially when the women considered the very real possibility they might fall for the same man (again).

"I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton's season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first," she said. "We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it."

Windey continued, "It's only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We're human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn't figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything."

