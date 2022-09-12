'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey Jokes Her 'Dogs Are Already Barkin' After First 'DWTS' Rehearsals

Gabby Windey is trading roses for dancing shoes — and she's already feeling the burn!

On Monday, Windey shared the first official photo of herself with her new Dancing with the Stars pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, on Instagram.

The photo showed Windey, 31, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, in matching pink dance attire as the Bachelorette star leaned into her partner's side.

Alongside the image, Windey joked that her feet were in pain from early rehearsals. "My dogs are already barkin," she captioned the snap.

The post received support from Windey's Bachelorette wingmen, starting with host Jesse Palmer. "There she is," the host wrote alongside three clapping emojis.

Co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia also shared three mirrorball emojis under the photo, which could be symbolic of Windey's time in the competition, should she take home the mirrorball at the end.

Windey also shared a peek into her rehearsals with Chmerkovskiy on her Instagram Story Sunday, including a skirt she was wearing that was lent to her from her partner's wife, Jenna Johnson.

In a comment on the since-expired video, Windey asked her fans to help brainstorm a team name for her and Chmerkovskiy. "Galentin ftw [for the win]," she wrote. "I feel like it's a no brained [sic]."

She also shared another photo of her wearing her pink dance costume, and wrote beside the image, "I wish I could live in that rhinestoned body suit."

The Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast was announced on Good Morning America Thursday. Windey shared a bit about her excitement for the competition show — which comes shortly after her season of The Bachelorette will conclude.

"I feel like I'm lucky enough to have momentum," she told PEOPLE. "I think I grew so much the last two seasons that now I get to really challenge myself in a different way."

Windey continued, "I think there is a lot of actual vulnerability that comes with this position, because nobody knows what you're doing. Plus, you have to perform live. So it was good kind of building blocks for this."

The former Broncos cheerleader also debunked theories that she'll succeed on DWTS because of her past in sports. It "just doesn't translate," she said.

"Don't think that I have a leg up, because I'm here to tell you I don't," she added.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.