Tayshia Adams Says Greg Grippo's Acting School Rumors 'Will Be Addressed' on Bachelorette Finale

Greg Grippo will certainly be in the hot seat during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special.

"You know, I'll just tell you this," Adams, 30, said. "That will be addressed. So just wait, just wait."

While Grippo has yet to address the speculation surrounding his acting career aspirations, rumors began swirling earlier in the season that he allegedly attended William Esper Acting School in New York.

Monday's upcoming finale will include a two-hour episode followed by the one-hour After the Final Rose special. During the latter portion, Grippo, 28, will come face-to-face with Thurston, 30, for the first time since their emotional breakup.

Grippo ended his relationship with Thurston after he said he failed to receive the reassurance he needed to move forward in the process.

"There's obviously a disconnect here. It's, like, clear. That's obvious," he told Thurston the morning after their rocky Hometowns week date. "As much as it hurts me, I've reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything and I really hope you find something."

Though Thurston chased after him, Grippo still chose to leave the show. Her remaining contenders are Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

After the episode aired, Thurston seemingly addressed the drama, sharing an April post from the account @soyouwanttotalkabout on her Instagram Story titled "So You Want to Talk About Gaslighting."

The first slide defines the term as "a form of emotional abuse and psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point [where] they question their own sanity or reality."

Asked about the breakup, Adams speculated that Grippo struggled with the reality of Thurston dating other men.

"It is really tough when you start having feelings for someone and [you're] blatantly seeing them kind of act the same way that you experience that person with them," she said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "It's tough because it's like, okay, so what's real and is this just how you are with everyone. But it's kind of, like, the name of the game, in a way. It's not right, it's hard. But it's what we're here for."