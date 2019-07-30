The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Feels ‘Conflicted’ About Her Final 2 Men: ‘I Am Confused’

The men told all last week, but on the first part of The Bachelorette finale on Monday, Hannah Brown was back in the spotlight — with a difficult decision to make.

First, she had to eliminate one of her top three suitors — Jed, Peter and Tyler C. — following Fantasy Suites.

“I have three men that I think that I can spend the rest of my life with and can see a future with,” the former pageant queen, 24, said ahead of the rose ceremony.

When she got face-to-face with the men, she expressed similar emotions. “I just feel so blessed to have you all in my life, but there is an endgame for me in this and I have to continue to make the hard decisions,” Hannah told them. “And that makes this hard for me because I’m not just breaking somebody’s heart, I’m breaking my heart.”

Ultimately, it was pilot Peter, 27, who got his heart broken. Though Peter (whose ex-girlfriend claims he broke up with her to go on the show) said he wasn’t mad at Hannah for making the decision she did, he admitted, “It hurts like a bitch right now.”

Family Time

Following her tearful goodbye with Peter, it came time for Hannah to introduce Tyler and Jed to her parents, who flew to Greece for the introductions.

General contractor Tyler, 26, immediately impressed Hannah’s mom, Susanne. “Tyler just kind of blew me away today,” Susanne said. “I think he so completely loves her, like without a doubt.”

Then he won over Hannah’s father, Robert, with talks of how he wanted Hannah “to be the mother of my kids.”

“Tyler seems to be the real deal,” Robert told the cameras. “He was honest, very sincere and willing to step up and to take care of her the way I see fit.”

The successful meeting of the parents encouraged Hannah to confess her feelings for Tyler. “I know that I’ve been falling in love with you. I’ve been excited to tell you that,” she told him, adding in an on-camera interview, “Tyler has a piece of my heart. I never thought I’d be this excited about Tyler. … My feelings for him, they kind of snuck up on me very quickly. And I can definitely see a future with Tyler.”

But things didn’t go as well for Jed when he met Susanne and Robert, who both worried that the singer/songwriter wouldn’t be able to help provide for Hannah and her future family. It didn’t help when Jed, who allegedly had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette, made the following confession about the status of his career: “At this point, my most major accomplishment is that I’ve signed a deal with a dog food company,” he told Robert. “I’ve already written their jingle and that’s been like my first real breakthrough.”

Robert expressed to his daughter that he didn’t think Jed would make the best choice of a husband. “I don’t want you to settle for anything,” he said. “I want you to make sure that you make the right choice.”

That led Miss Alabama 2018 to feel confused about her feelings. “I’m getting really nervous because two people are in my heart at the same time and I don’t want to make the wrong decision,” she said.

The Last Flings Before the Ring

Before any potential proposals, both guys got one last chance to make an impression on Hannah with a final date for each.

Tyler and Hannah retested their horseback riding skills after their failed first attempt in the Netherlands. “There’s nothing I ever wanted more,” Tyler told the Alabama native of a lifetime with her.

Hannah assured she could see a future with him, too. “It’s almost like he’s that perfect guy, the one that you want to introduce to everybody that you know,” she gushed to the cameras. “Like, here’s my husband, Tyler. I know he would protect me, keep me safe and we would have the sweetest family, cutest little babies. Tyler makes me feel so special and so loved. I don’t want him to let go of me. I can see being in those arms forever.”

Though her date with Tyler “couldn’t have gone better,” she said, her remaining moments with Jed certainly could have.

Hannah got seasick on their boating date and lamented, “This is not how this was supposed to go. I also don’t feel that great because of the uncertainty of everything.”

Jed admitted that he felt hurt that Hannah’s dad didn’t think he’d be able to support them. “I just don’t think he understands the other stuff that I do,” Jed said. “I didn’t go into vast detail, but it’s not like I only know how to do music.”

The concerned vibes from Hannah’s family didn’t change how Jed felt about her, but they did bring about confusion for Hannah.

“I am concerned and I am confused and conflicted in my heart between two men,” she said. “I need to have more clarity.”

Despite more time spent together, the evening portion of their date didn’t give her that clarification. Rather, it left Hannah uncertain going into the proposal day.

“I’m a little confused about what I want to do, and I didn’t think that I would be in this position,” she said. “Just thinking about Tyler and Jed, so many feelings are in each relationship. I know that I’m loved deeply by both men. I know that I’ll break someone’s heart.”

The second part of The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC .