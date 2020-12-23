Bachelorette Fans Confused After Tayshia Adams Sends Ivan Hall Home over Religious Differences

Ivan Hall explained after Tuesday's season finale that Tayshia Adams "wants to date a Christian, and I'm not religious"

Tayshia Adams seemed confident with her decision to send contestant Ivan Hall home over their religious differences — but it left Bachelor fans scratching their heads.

On Tuesday night's Bachelorette finale, Adams pulled Hall aside during the penultimate rose ceremony and said she had discovered a few things that "posed concern" about their relationship during their Fantasy Suite date.

"I wish I can say that there were a lot red flags prior to this week and there haven't been," she told him. "It's just at the end of the day, religion is part of my morals and my beliefs."

Hall seemed to understand. "I definitely get it," he said. "We found out a lot of stuff about each other and I was definitely struggling with bringing it up, because all the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything. But I know that's something that's important to you and I do apologize for that and I wish I did bring it up a little sooner. That is the roadblock for the two of us."

With that, they said their goodbyes, and Hall admitted to the cameras that he had suspected their differing beliefs could come between them. "I knew in the back of my mind — I was like, this thing could really just be the bomb that just explodes everything here," he said. "And it just happened."

The moment came as a shock for viewers, as the original conversation between Adams and Hall about religion did not air on the show. (They presumably had it during the overnight portion of their date, when cameras were not around.)

Many fans flocked to Twitter to express their confusion and disappointment over Hall's exit — including former Bachelor star Caila Quinn, who slid into Hall's direct messages looking for answers.

"Ivan! Need to know the religious difference, it's killing me!" she wrote. "Loved you this whole time — hope you're doing well!"

"She only wants to date a Christian and I'm not religious," said Hall, adding that he would further explain the situation on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast later this week. "I'm open to and have dated any religion."

Other fans were simply sad to see the aeronautical engineer go.

"What is happening? Not Ivan. Please. Not. Ivan," one fan tweeted.

"Not Tayshia breaking up with Ivan over differences in religious views when #TheBachelorette never aired any conversations about religion," wrote another.

And some fans immediately started lobbying for Hall to become the next Bachelor.

"OKAY SAY IT WITH ME EVERYONE!!! IVAN FOR BACHELOR!!!" one viewer tweeted.

Adams' decision to send Hall home left her with her final two: Zac Clark and Ben Smith.

After introducing both men to her family, Adams ultimately decided her heart was with Clark and sent Smith home. At end of the episode, Clark got down on one knee and proposed — and Adams giddily accepted.