See New Bachelorette Charity Lawson Head to Fiji to Find Love in Exclusive First Photos from Her Season

Love could be a shore thing for Charity Lawson!

In PEOPLE's exclusive First Look photos from the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Charity stops by Fiji on her journey to find love.

The 27-year-old, who initially competed for Zach Shallcross's heart on season 27 of The Bachelor, will start her season by dating 29 men. And on night one, she received a special surprise from an unexpected man.

ABC/WB

In a sneak peek of Charity's season that aired during the latest Bachelor finale, host Jesse Palmer was seen outside Bachelor Mansion telling Charity: "The man you're about to meet is someone you already know. You both have — I don't know how to say this — a history together."

When the door opened, Lawson's older brother Nehemiah stepped out.

"I wanted to surprise you!" he tells Charity.

Nehemiah says in an on-camera interview that he showed up to help weed through his sister's potential suitors. In order to do that, Nehemiah puts on a curly black wig, a mustache and a fedora.

"I'm on the lookout because men can be dogs," he tells the cameras. "I have a plan. It involves a disguise and it's going to help me really find out more about these guys, to see if they're really here for her for the right reasons or if it's time to get them out. And I'm about to become 'Undercover Brother.'"

ABC/WB

Jesse, 44, asked Charity to be the next Bachelorette after The Bachelor season 27's Women Tell All special.

"I've waited forever to find the love of my life," she said at the time. "It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after."

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.