Bachelorette DeAnna’s New Job: Wedding Show Host!

The Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas didn’t get her happily ever after, but she’ll be helping other brides-to-be plan their dream weddings.

Pappas, 26 — who recently called off her engagement to show winner Jesse Csincsak — will be co-hosting Lifetime network’s Get Married, a show that covers everything about weddings. The second season premieres Jan. 5.

On the show’s blog GetMarried.com, Pappas announce her new gig in a post dated Nov. 11.

“I am so happy to be co-hosting the new season of Get Married! Every weekday morning I will be bringing you the latest in wedding planning tips and trends, and weekly I will be blogging here at bloggerbrides.com,” Pappas writes.

And though she acknowledges she’s no longer a bride-to-be herself, she’s excited at the prospect of helping others plan their big day.

She writes: “Many of you may know me from seeing me on television looking for love… The second show, many of you watched as I got down to one man…he got down on one knee and proposed to me… unfortunately we have since gone our separate ways but still remain very good friends. From my personal love experiences and sharing the ups and downs of love with my friends, I have become a go-to girl among my girlfriends who have become beautiful brides themselves.”

In light of Pappas’s breakup, some question her as a choice to host a wedding show. But Get Married CEO Stacie Francombe, who hired Pappas after watching her on The Bachelorette‘s fourth season, maintains Pappas is the right person for the job.

“I know there’s stuff going on about the breakup and Hollywood,” says Francombe. “But the truth is going to come out as to what really happened. She’s very real and she’s very honest about who she is and what she wants in life. She wants to talk to brides and she wants to help them and she wants to listen to them.”

And she’s still very much in search of her Mr. Just Right.

“Jesse is a wonderful man and will make some woman very happy one day,” Pappas writes. “As for me, I still VERY much want to be in love, GET MARRIED, and start a family of my own!” –Jessica Haralson

Chris Polk/FilmMagic