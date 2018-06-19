The Bachelorette's David Reveals His Wounded Face After Falling Off a Bunk Bed

The Chicken came home to roost on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

David — who wore a bird costume on his first night in the mansion — returned from the hospital after falling out of his bunk bed last episode. And after ABC’s strategic blurring, he finally showed his face, which looks pretty much fine, despite slight bruising.

His sacrifice is rewarded: Becca Kufrin gives him a rose before the official ceremony so he can (safely) go to bed. (“Bottom bunk from now on,” he promises her.)

“I may not have a male model face at this point, but I have a rose, bitch,” he tells the camera, referencing rival Jordan.

But his broken nose is like a badge of honor to the other guys vying for Kurfrin’s heart.

“David’s a fighter,” Chris says. “What he endured, we wish upon no one.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.