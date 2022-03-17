The Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss responded to one fan's concern that season 19's format would "pit" leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey against each other

Bachelorette Creator Says Season 19 Won't 'Pit' Rachel and Gabby Against Each Other: 'You'll See'

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will soon be searching for love in the same dating pool, but it won't be a war of the roses.

On Wednesday, The Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss quelled a fan's concern that season 19's format would pit the two leads against each other, after Recchia, 26, and Windey, 31, both faced betrayal from The Bachelor star Clayton Echard in the season 26 finale.

"I love Gabby and Rachel but there's no way this doesn't pit these two against each other," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Every guy is gonna be asked the same question 'who do you like more!' "

Fleiss, 57, who created the Bachelor franchise in 2002, clarified that won't be the case. "Not true! You'll see…," he wrote in a quote tweet.

Both Recchia and Windey were announced as the leads for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special. Although seasons 11 and 16 also featured two leads, this will be the first to have both women co-lead the entire season.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.

The two women were eliminated during the Bachelor season finale after Echard decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning he was intimate with both Recchia and Windey. Echard had also told all three women that he was in love with them.

Recchia and Windey appeared to be ready to take their next journey together. "I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more," Windey said on the After the Final Rose special.

"I'm so happy for her, I truly am. It's crazy, this is insane. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together," Recchia added.