Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are already filming their season as co-Bachelorettes

Bachelorette Creator Says There's 'No Drama' Between Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in New Season

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette might be full of drama — but the tension won't be between leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

While little has been revealed about the format for the new season of the ABC reality dating show, franchise creator Mike Fliess has clarified that there is "no drama" between Windey and Recchia as they search to find their respective love matches.

Fliess shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the "two friends" while filming abroad.

"See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!" he captioned the picture. "Exclusive international photo!!!"

Both Recchia and Windey were announced as the leads for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special. Although seasons 11 and 16 also featured two leads, this will be the first to have both women co-lead the entire season.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.

Since the announcement, Recchia and Windey appear to be ready to take on their next journey together.

"I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more," Windey said on the After the Final Rose special.

Fleiss has previously defended the decision to have two leads, responding to a fan that expressed concern about pitting two women against each other.

"Not true! You'll see… #TheBachelorette" he wrote on Twitter.

The two women were eliminated during the Bachelor season finale after Echard decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning he was intimate with both Recchia and Windey. Echard had also told all three women that he was in love with them.