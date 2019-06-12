What is Bachelorette Couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Biggest Disagreement?

The Bachelorette alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s relationship has developed from dating to living together in a matter of months, and on Monday night, the pair completed one more hurdle — walking their first red carpet together.

The twosome, who spoke to PEOPLE at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami for the premiere of ABC’s new drama Grand Hotel, have certainly made a fast love connection. But they do admit to one major disagreement: their approach to social media.

When asked if comments about their relationship, which became public in January, ever bother them, the couple had opposing views. Tartick said, “I don’t care, you can say anything,, while Bristow said, “I care and I don’t. I can tell the ones who are just trying to get a reaction out of me, but then sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh ouch, you meant that and it hurt.'”

Nevertheless, the former professional dancer has a satisfying response to the attacks, albeit one that Tartick can’t fully support. “Honestly, I love a good clapback and that’s something we disagree on,” she said. To which he responded, “Why would you engage that?”

“I have a little bit of anxiety sometimes when it comes to the internet, and I truly believe it makes me feel better when I get in a goodclap back,” the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast host explained. Tartick does agree that his girlfriend’s responses are well-versed. “She’s pretty damn witty. It’s not my thing, but it’s her thing,” he conceded.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

The couple, who recently moved in together after Bristowe called off her engagement to Shawn Booth last fall, said the biggest challenge of co-habitating so far actually arose over their newly adopted dog. “I want the dog in the bed, and he does not,” Bristowe said.

“Everyone needs a safe space. Right now the bed is our safe space, it’s like our spot.” Tartick said. Regarding Bristowe’s extreme, er, closeness with the dog, he said, “She was taking a shower the other day, and I open the door and the dog was taking a shower with her. I love this dog, but we need some boundaries.”

“It’s good to be loved by a dog!” Bristowe concluded.

Grand Hotel is executive produced by Eva Longoria and premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, right after The Bachelorette.