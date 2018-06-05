Corinne Olympios Says The Bachelorette's Jordan Is 'Trying Way Too Hard': 'You Can't Do Corinne'

There’s only one Corinne Olympios.

From day one of Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, Olympios pretty much instantly secured her spot in the canon of all-time most notorious Bachelor villains — and if The Bachelorette‘s Jordan Kimball thinks he’s going to nab her spot on the throne, he’s sorely mistaken.

“First of all, I think Jordan is trying way too hard,” Olympios, 26, recently told PEOPLE Now. “I think he’s really trying to milk his male model thing to the point where it’s like, okay, we get that you think that, but now you’re just really trying to be annoying about it.”

In fact, “I feel like he’s almost trying to be a guy version of me,” she added. “Like, you can’t do Corinne. No. Like, stop!”

Corinne Olympios and Jordan Kimball John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

Kimball has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most outspoken competitors on Becca Kufrin‘s season, regularly making fun of the other guys’ outfit choices and even stripping down to his briefs during the cocktail party on Monday night’s episode.

So what does the woman of the hour think about him?

“Jordan is Jordan,” Kufrin recently said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He owns it. He’s just the most unique person.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.