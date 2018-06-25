The Bachelorette Contestants' Biggest Off-Screen Controversies

Season 19’s Bachelor leading man was charged with fleeing from a deadly car accident after being arrested in April 2017 in connection with a crash that killed 66-year-old Vietnam veteran Kenneth E. Mosher. He later called 911, identified himself and attempted to administer aid to victim and was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents reveal Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers. Although Soules entered a not guilty plea in May 2016, leaving the scene of a fatal car crash is a class D felony in Iowa. If convicted, Soules could face as many as five years in prison.