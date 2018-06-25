The Bachelorette Contestants' Biggest Off-Screen Controversies

These men attracted attention for the wrong reasons

Michele Corriston
June 25, 2018 04:19 PM
<p>The L.A.-based account sales executive was&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/bachelorette-lincoln-adim-convicted-indecent-assault-battery/">convicted of indecent assault and battery</a>&nbsp;just days before Becca Kufrin&#8217;s season premiered. The charges stem from a May 2016 incident in which he groped and assaulted a woman on a cruise ship, and he was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period. Oh, and he <a href="https://people.com/tv/bachelorette-lincoln-adim-earth-flat/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">believes Earth is flat</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Lincoln Adim

The L.A.-based account sales executive was convicted of indecent assault and battery just days before Becca Kufrin’s season premiered. The charges stem from a May 2016 incident in which he groped and assaulted a woman on a cruise ship, and he was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period. Oh, and he believes Earth is flat

Craig Sjodin/ABC
<p>Season 19&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Bachelor</em>&nbsp;leading man was&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/chris-soules-fatal-car-crash-trial-date-set/">charged with fleeing from a deadly car accident</a>&nbsp;after being <a href="https://people.com/crime/bachelor-chris-soules-arrested-deadly-car-crash/">arrested in April 2017</a>&nbsp;in connection with a crash that killed&nbsp;66-year-old&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/crime/chris-soules-accident-victim/">Vietnam veteran</a>&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/bachelor-chris-soules-deadly-car-crash-victim-relative-defends-reality-star/">Kenneth E. Mosher</a>. He later called 911, identified himself and attempted to administer aid to victim and was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents reveal&nbsp;Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers. Although Soules&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/crime/chris-soules-pleads-not-guilty-to-leaving-scene-of-fatal-crash/">entered a not guilty plea</a>&nbsp;in May 2016, leaving the scene of a fatal car crash is a class D felony in Iowa. If convicted, Soules could face as many as five years in prison.</p>
Chris Soules

Season 19’s Bachelor leading man was charged with fleeing from a deadly car accident after being arrested in April 2017 in connection with a crash that killed 66-year-old Vietnam veteran Kenneth E. Mosher. He later called 911, identified himself and attempted to administer aid to victim and was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents reveal Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers. Although Soules entered a not guilty plea in May 2016, leaving the scene of a fatal car crash is a class D felony in Iowa. If convicted, Soules could face as many as five years in prison.

Nicole Kohl/ABC via Getty
<p>Another of Kufrin&#8217;s contestants, the medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/bachelorette-contestant-garrett-yrigoyen-under-fire-alleged-hateful-instagram-activity/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">came under fire</a> on after liking offensive posts on Instagram that mock the trans community, a Parkland high school shooting survivor, undocumented immigrants and more. He <a href="https://people.com/tv/bachelorette-garrett-yrigoyen-speaks-out-about-liking-offensive-memes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">deleted that account and apologized</a>, saying, &#8220;I&nbsp;am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.&#8221;</p>
Garrett Yrigoyen

Another of Kufrin’s contestants, the medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada, came under fire on after liking offensive posts on Instagram that mock the trans community, a Parkland high school shooting survivor, undocumented immigrants and more. He deleted that account and apologized, saying, “I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC
<p>The Nashville native booted from Rachel Lindsay&#8217;s season of&nbsp;<em>The Bachelorette</em><a href="https://people.com/tv/bachelorette-lee-garrett-alleged-offensive-tweets/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">resurfaced his old tweets</a> was accused of being a racist off the show as well as on, when fans in which he advised his followers to &ldquo;Never trust a female liberal&rdquo; and allegedly described the Black Lives Matter movement as a terrorist group.</p>
Lee Garrett

The Nashville native booted from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bacheloretteresurfaced his old tweets was accused of being a racist off the show as well as on, when fans in which he advised his followers to “Never trust a female liberal” and allegedly described the Black Lives Matter movement as a terrorist group.

Michael Yada/ABC/Getty
