The Bachelorette Contestants' Biggest Off-Screen Controversies

The L.A.-based account sales executive was convicted of indecent assault and battery just days before Becca Kufrin’s season premiered. The charges stem from a May 2016 incident in which he groped and assaulted a woman on a cruise ship, and he was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period. Oh, and he believes Earth is flat.
Another of Kufrin’s contestants, the medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada, came under fire on after liking offensive posts on Instagram that mock the trans community, a Parkland high school shooting survivor, undocumented immigrants and more. He deleted that account and apologized, saying, “I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.”
Lee Garrett
The Nashville native booted from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bacheloretteresurfaced his old tweets was accused of being a racist off the show as well as on, when fans in which he advised his followers to “Never trust a female liberal” and allegedly described the Black Lives Matter movement as a terrorist group.
