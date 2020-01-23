Police Called over Former Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz's Possible Overdose

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz suffered a medical emergency last week, PEOPLE can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Boca Raton Police Services Department tells PEOPLE they “responded to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13, adding that “the case is an active ongoing investigation.”

Gwozdz, 29, appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season last year. He and his family did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

In a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, a woman could be heard frantically attempting to locate Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, after breaking down the door to the bathroom that Gwozdz was inside and successfully turning him on his back.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz was admitted to the intensive care unit. He reportedly remained in the hospital for a week and was listed in critical but stable condition. As of Tuesday, he was no longer a current patient in their system, TMZ reports.

Gwozdz secured the first one-on-one date with Brown on the show last year, though he abruptly left during the third episode. No reason was given to explain his departure, with Brown simply telling the rest of the contestants that he “had to leave.”

He addressed his departure in a statement to Refinery29 at the time, saying, “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

He told the outlet the reason his actual exit wasn’t aired was to respect his privacy.

ABC listed his official occupation as a psychology graduate student whose goal was to become a clinical psychologist.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.