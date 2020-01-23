Former Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Suspected Overdose

Ed Herrera/ABC

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has died following a suspected overdose.

His body is with the Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office, a spokesperson for the office confirms to PEOPLE. According to the spokesperson, an autopsy will take a minimum of eight to 12 weeks to complete.

Online records list his date of death as Jan. 22. He was 29.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Boca Raton Police Services Department told PEOPLE that they “responded to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13, adding that “the case is an active ongoing investigation.”

In a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, a woman could be heard frantically attempting to locate Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, after breaking down the door to the bathroom that Gwozdz was inside and successfully turning him on his back.

According to TMZ, paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He reportedly remained hospitalized for a week and was listed in critical but stable condition. As of Tuesday, he was no longer a current patient in their system, TMZ reported.

Gwozdz’s family has not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Gwozdz appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season last year. He secured the first one-on-one date with her, though he abruptly left during the third episode. No reason was given to explain his departure, with Brown simply telling the rest of the contestants that he “had to leave.”

He told Refinery29 in a statement at the time, “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

He added that the reason his actual exit wasn’t aired was to respect his privacy.

ABC listed his official occupation as a psychology graduate student whose goal was to become a clinical psychologist.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.