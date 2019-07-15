Bachelorette Contestant Peter Weber’s Ex Claims He Dumped Her Right Before the Show

Image zoom Ed Herrera/ABC

Yet another ex-girlfriend has come forward about one of The Bachelorette Hannah Brown‘s leading men.

In an new interview with Entertainment Tonight, model Calee Lutes alleges that contestant Peter Weber unexpectedly broke up with her in December, right before going on the show.

“He definitely didn’t go on the show for the right reasons. I believe he went on it for the chance at fame, and he got what he wanted,” she told ET in an email interview.

According to Lutes, the pair met on a dating app in June 2018 when Weber, 27, was in her hometown of Atlanta training with Delta Airlines. She said they fell head-over-heels for each other and decided to date long-distance, as Weber lives in Los Angeles.

She claimed that by October, Weber told her he loved her, and she as planning to move out to L.A. to live with him. She provided ET with screenshots of texts allegedly exchanged between the couple backing this up.

Two days before Christmas — after visiting each other earlier that month, making plans for New Year’s Eve and planning a trip to Costa Rica for March — Weber FaceTimed Lutes to tell her that they “should end our relationship before it got even more serious,” giving no explanation as to why, she alleged.

“I didn’t understand why it was so urgent to end things so suddenly. I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn’t telling me,” she told ET. “He immediately deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram. He deleted our pictures… untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well.”

She said she decided to come forward after watching Weber tell Brown, 24, that his relationship his with most recent ex-girlfriend “wasn’t meant to be.”

She told ET that she felt betrayed and found out from “multiple people” that he may have also been “seeing other women” while dating her. And if Brown doesn’t hand him her final rose, she doesn’t want him to have the opportunity to look for love on The Bachelor, either.

“I know he’s not ready to settle down, so I think it would be a huge mistake if he were to be the Bachelor,” Lutes told ET. “I hope they choose someone who is truly there for the right reasons. I would hate to see him hurt more people.”

Reps for ABC did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lutes’ bombshell comes just a few weeks after Jed Wyatt’s ex Haley Stevens exclusively alleged to PEOPLE that they were still in a relationship when he left for the show.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Stevens, 26, told PEOPLE. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

In fact, Stevens said Wyatt, 25, was unequivocal about his motives for going on the reality series, for which he applied before they started dating.

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” says Stevens. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

Wyatt has since responded to the claims, asking fans to stop harassing him and his family and saying he is not allowed to comment yet.