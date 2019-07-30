Here's Bachelorette Contestant Jed Wyatt's Dog Food Jingle He Called His 'First Real Breakthrough'

Image zoom Jed Wyatt

Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt just wants what’s best for your dog.

Jed’s career path was a hot topic on Monday night’s episode — specifically, the jingle he created for dog food brand BetterBowl, which he called his “most major accomplishment” when talking to Hannah Brown’s dad, Robert.

BetterBowl shared a commercial featuring the tune to Facebook in June, adding the hashtag #jedwyatt in the caption but after Monday’s penultimate episode fans were listening to the advert in droves.

“You get home/You know who’s been waiting/Wagging by the door,” the jingle begins. In the commercial, a man opens his front door to a dog eagerly wagging his tail at his return.

“Rain or shine kind of love/Like nothing you’ve seen before,” the jingle continues, showing various people greeting their pups. “Your dog really does deserve the best/Go pick ’em up some Better Bowl.”

Hannah Brown‘s family expressed concern over suitor Jed’s career path during the meet-the-parents episode of The Bachelorette — especially her dad Robert, who wasn’t too impressed with Wyatt’s dog food jingle deal.

“At this point, my most major accomplishment is that I’ve signed a deal with a dog food company,” Jed told his potential father-in-law after Robert asked how his career was going and if he’d be able to financially support his daughter. “I’ve already written their jingle and that’s been like my first real breakthrough.”

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Feels ‘Conflicted’ About Her Final 2 Men: ‘I Am Confused’

But Robert didn’t think that was enough, later telling Hannah, “I don’t want you to settle for anything. I want you to make sure that you make the right choice.”

After Jed’s meeting with her family didn’t go as well as her other suitor, Tyler Cameron’s, did, Hannah expressed that she had become confused.

“I’m getting really nervous because two people are in my heart at the same time and I don’t want to make the wrong decision,” she said in the episode.

Later, while on their final one-on-one date, Hannah and Jed discussed his career.

Image zoom BetterBowl YouTube

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Peter Speaks Out About His Split from Hannah Brown: I ‘Will Always Love Her’

“I just don’t think he understands the other stuff that I do,” Jed told Hannah, referencing his conversation with her dad. “I didn’t go into vast detail, but it’s not like I only know how to do music.”

The episode ended with Hannah feeling more confused than ever.

“I’m a little confused about what I want to do, and I didn’t think that I would be in this position,” the pageant queen said. “Just thinking about Tyler and Jed, so many feelings are in each relationship. I know that I’m loved deeply by both men. I know that I’ll break someone’s heart.”

Jed has had his fair share of controversy this season, though it has taken place off-screen.

The musician’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens revealed to PEOPLE in June that the two were still dating when Jed left to film The Bachelorette, telling her that he was only joining the show to boost his music career.

Image zoom Jed Wyatt, Hannah Brown ABC

RELATED: Hannah Brown Sets the Record Straight About Her Night in the Windmill with Peter Weber: ‘4 Times!’

The longtime host of the dramatic reality series Chris Harrison told PEOPLE that the finale and After the Final Rose special will give Jed a chance to respond to Stevens’ claims (Jed has alluded to the drama on social media, but said he can’t speak outright about it yet).

“There’s a lot of rumors,” Harrison, 47, said. “I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge — which we’re so quick to do on Twitter — I would like to hear from him.”

“I’m going to give him a chance to speak,” Harrison added. “I want to give him a chance to speak his truth and find out what’s his side of the story.”

The second part of The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.