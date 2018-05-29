Garrett Yrigoyen, one of Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelorette contestants, has come under fire after allegedly liking offensive posts on Instagram that mock the trans community, a Parkland high school shooting survivor, undocumented immigrants and more.

The California native’s Instagram has since been deleted, but screenshots taken by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey show messages that are claimed to be from as recent as November 2017.

In one post allegedly liked by Yrigoyen, a photo shows David Hogg, a student activist and survivor of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, being referred to as a “crisis actor.”

One photo mocks Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition; another seemingly calls out young transgender boys.

The alleged activity is particularly surprising considering Yrigoyen is wooing Becca Kufrin, who supported Hillary Clinton and equal rights movements like the Women’s March.

Bekah Martinez, who competed alongside Kufrin last season on The Bachelor, sounded off on Twitter about the controversy.

“He’s cancelled,” she wrote. She also said Yrigoyen’s alleged likes are a reflection of his “deeper beliefs and values.”

“Yooo you can say they’re ‘just memes’ but they’re just hateful, ignorant memes. the s— you like/follow on the internet IS a reflection of your deeper beliefs and values,” she tweeted. “If he doesn’ find truth in that ugly bulls—, why would he like/follow those kind of accounts?”

Although the latest installment of the hit ABC show is just getting underway, Yrigoyen has already proven to be a frontrunner of the season: Kufrin gave him the coveted first impression rose during Monday night’s premiere, and the past three Bachelorettes are engaged to the men they chose to receive that honor.

“Since he pulled up in that minivan, I was smitten with him,” Kufrin said during the episode.

Kufrin has not commented on the tweets. ABC and Yrigoyen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.