The Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Gets Nervous About Fantasy Suite After Revealing Virginity

Colton Underwood may feel confident in his relationship with Becca Kufrin, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready for the fantasy suite date quite yet.

In an exclusive look at Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Underwood expresses his concern about potentially going on the fantasy suite date after revealing he’s still virgin.

In the clip, Underwood says he told Kufrin he is in love with her during her visit to his hometown.

“Headed into the rose ceremony, I think I just feel confident just because after seeing her with my family and after saying ‘I love you’ and watching how she reacted to that, I think that I’ll get a rose tonight.”

But first, Underwood stops to talk to host Chris Harrison about the possibility of going to a fantasy suite with Kufrin.

“I know if tonight goes well, that next week is fantasy suites,” he says. “Something that Becca and I have talked about in the Bahamas was the fact that I’m still a virgin, and this week I told her that I love her. What I’m assuming happens in fantasy suites — I just want to know, sort of, what the expectations are for the fantasy suites.”

Colton Underwood Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

When Harrison asks Underwood if he’s worried about “being intimate” with Kufrin, the former NFL star replies, “at this point, yes.”

Underwood first discussed his virginity while on a one-on-one date with Kufrin, explaining that though he’s not waiting until marriage to have sex, he simply hasn’t met the right person yet and has been more focused on his football career than romance. Though Kufrin initially excused herself to gather her thoughts, she later returned and offered him a rose, guaranteeing him a hometown date on next week’s episode.

Colton Underwood and Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette Paul Hebert/ABC

“When the time comes, it’ll happen,” he said on the date. “I’m not trying to prove anything. It’s just a part of me, you know? I’m not going to have a mistake one night. I want it to be a special moment. I want it to be a gift that I give to somebody.”

Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…I definitely did not take it that way. https://t.co/UJrMUQRmU5 — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) July 10, 2018

After the episode, Underwood defended Kufrin’s on-screen reaction to his reveal.

“Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…I definitely did not take it that way,” he tweeted in response to Kufrin’s tweet that she got up to go the bathroom.