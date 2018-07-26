The Bachelorette’s Colton Underwood Says He Doesn’t Regret Revealing His Virginity

It’s been a bumpy ride for Colton Underwood.

The Bachelorette star, who immediately caught the eye of Becca Kufrin, had previously gotten romantic with Kufrin’s friend and fellow Bachelor contestant, Tia Booth.

The pro football player says that despite the drama that unfolded (Booth confessed to Kufrin on the hometown episode that she still had feelings for Underwood), he didn’t have any lingering feelings when he went on the show.

“I was completely focused on and invested in Becca,” the 26-year-old says. “I didn’t have any feelings for Tia. We had moved on. I wouldn’t have gone on the show if I hadn’t.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As far as whether he believes he went home because of Booth’s confession, Underwood isn’t sure, though he admits he was “frustrated and confused” when he watched it.

“I don’t think it’s fully why I went home,” he says. “But it did play into it. That was unfortunate because I thought we all got on the same page at the spa date and that I had the blessing to continue my relationship with Becca. I wasn’t even thinking about Tia.”

Still, he says, “I’m not upset or mad at her. She was being true to how she felt. So I have nothing but respect.”

Since he went home, both Underwood and Booth headed to Paradise, where sneak peeks show that the pair may have linked back up.

“The one thing about Paradise is that a lot of unexpected emotions came up,” Underwood teases. “It didn’t go the way I thought it was going to go. I was caught off guard and shocked!”

Colton Underwood and Becca Kufrin (inset: Tia Booth) Paul Hebert/ABC; Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

In spite of everything, Underwood says he has no regrets about the show, or about revealing to the world something he’d previously kept private: his virginity.

“I was so happy that I was able to talk about something I never wanted to share with anybody,” says Underwood. “The show allowed me to be true to who I am and it allowed me to grow as a person. I couldn’t be more appreciative of that.”

And Underwood says that his virginity doesn’t keep him from enjoying romantic relationships. “Being a virgin doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time,” he says. “It doesn’t mean you can’t be passionate and romantic and sexual still in your relationship.”